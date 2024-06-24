GAME to stop selling physical games, other than fulfilling pre-orders - report

Beleagured high street chain GAME will no longer sell physical games, other than fulfilling pre-orders.

That's according to a Gfinity report which states that upcoming new launches will need to be pre-ordered before launch to be picked up in store.

The same is true of video game consoles, the report goes on, suggesting that outside of hardware launches you will no longer be able to walk into a shop and buy a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S off the shelf.

Eurogamer has contacted GAME for more detail.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: For Xbox, could this year finally be the one where it all pays off?Watch on YouTube

The move would be the latest radical change to GAME's operation this year, following the end of both its long-running trade-in scheme - meaning you can no longer buy or exchange pre-owned games - and the shutdown of its GAME Elite reward programme.

Earlier this year, Eurogamer reported how many GAME staff had been moved to zero-hour contracts, with others made redundant.

Eurogamer understands the changes to GAME are part of a wider move to operate the brand largely within concession units for other stores owned by its parent company the Frasers Group - such as Sports Direct.

Much of GAME's floor space and sales are now taken up by toys and collectables such as Funko Pops. Still, a GAME where you can't even buy physical games is the chain's most surprising move yet.