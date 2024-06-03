GAME shutting reward scheme next month - and you should use any remaining credit while you still can

UK high street retailer GAME will shutter its long-running reward programme on 31st July 2024, the chain has announced. This applies to the standard GAME Reward scheme and also the Elite membership tier.

No further reward points will be earned from purchases made in GAME stores or GAME's website from two weeks' earlier - on 15th July.

As of 31st July, you will no longer be able to redeem reward points, either.

"We would strongly urge you to redeem your GAME reward points prior to the closure date on purchases in game store or online to avoid disappointment," GAME wrote today.

"After the closure date, GAME reward points will be reset to zero and the GAME reward account will be closed, you will no longer be able to access it and you will no longer be able to redeem your GAME reward points."

Per GAME's terms and conditions, you can redeem 400 reward points for £1 off of a purchase. You will also need to redeem a minimum of 400 Points to use up any remaining balance.

The end of GAME Elite, meanwhile, will mean the end of its monthly offers, prize draws and other promotions. Any outstanding paid Elite membership months will be eligible for a refund.

An FAQ on the changes poses the question of what existing GAME reward card holders should do with their soon-to-be-worthless membership card. "They can be destroyed as they will no longer be in use," the FAQ states.

Eurogamer was told of the likely end to the GAME reward programme earlier this year, as part of the chain's ongoing changes which have seen it take up residence largely within Sports Direct and other Fraser Group outlets as concessions, rather than their own bespoke high street stores.

Earlier this year, Eurogamer reported how GAME staff had been moved to zero-hour contracts, with others made redundant.

Eurogamer understands the changes to GAME reward schemes are part of further moves to standardise the business to operate within concession units, after the end of GAME's long-running trade-in scheme. Going forward, GAME will be able to sell stock through Fraser Group till software, without the need for a bespoke GAME till with the chain's trade-in product database, or need to accomodate GAME reward points.