GAME staff told to expect redundancies, as most workers move to zero hours contracts

Staff members at UK high street video game giant GAME have been told to expect redundancies, Eurogamer undertands, as the company moves most employees to zero hours contracts.

GAME already employed newer junior staff members, referred to as "cast members", on zero hours contracts. Eurogamer understands the chain will now employ most non-managerial staff with zero hours contracts going forwards.

Multiple staff members speaking to Eurogamer under condition of anonymity today confirmed the changes, and said the move to make zero hours contacts standard across the business was not unexpected. Eurogamer has contacted GAME for comment.

Staff due to be affected by layoffs were informed they would be contacted separately either by telephone or email. It's currently unclear how many jobs are expected to be lost.

GAME is currently in a transitional phase that has seen high street outlets replaced by smaller GAME concessions in Sports Direct and House of Fraser stores. The move has also prompted the end of GAME's trade-in service, as Eurogamer first reported back in January.

GAME has been part of the Frasers Group since 2019, when the company accepted a takeover bid worth £52m.