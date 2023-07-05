Friday the 13th: The Game developer bestows max power on all players ahead of shutdown

Friday the 13th: The Game's days are regrettably numbered, but developer Gun Interactive is bidding it farewell in something like celebratory style, bestowing maximum power on all players for their maximum enjoyment (but also to alleviate some pressure on servers) as the game's doomsday clock ticks down toward its closure at the end of next year.

Gun announced an end for Friday the 13th: The Game back in June, confirming the asymmetrical multiplayer horror would be pulled from stores on 31st December this year, the same day its Friday the 13th licence officially expires. There's some small solace for owners, however, in that the studio has promised the game will remain playable through "at least" 31st December 2024.

And now, it's announced some new measures that, while primarily designed to "reduce the dependence on database servers", will also allow players to go about their merry slaughtering and killer-evading survival in chaotically maxed-out fashion.

The changes come into effect tomorrow, 6th June, providing access to a whole bunch of high-end rewards previously gated behind certain XP and Customisation Points thresholds - neither of which will be earnable once Gun's database server update goes live. As such, from tomorrow, all players will be boosted to level 150, will have access to all Jason Kills and Challenge Skulls, and will get 30 of the game's most popular Legendary Perks. The latter won't include any negative effects and will all manifest as the best rolls possible.

In a tweet following its initial announcement, Gun clarified that tomorrow's unlocks won't include DLC Kills. However, these - along with all other DLC - will be discounted down to 89p/$0.99 USD until Friday the 13th: The Game's removal from stores in December.

Friday the 13th: The Game launched back in 2017, and, despite a rocky start, proved to be a solidly entertaining - and commercially successful - horror experience. Unfortunately, its development ended prematurely in 2018 as a result of a lawsuit relating to the ownership of the Friday the 13th licence, and no new content has been added since.

Friday the 13th: The Game may be in its final throes, but Gun Interactive isn't giving up on the asymmetrical horror genre just yet; the studio's similarly styled The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game launches for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Game Pass on 18th August.