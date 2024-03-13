Fortnite Oracle’s Snapshot challenges, including The Test of Agility and Test of Wisdom answer

Oracle's Snapshot is the name for the first set of Story quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

In keeping with this Fortnite season's Greek mythology theme, these challenges see you conversing with The Oracle to learn why the Greek gods have arrived on the island and what Zeus' plan might be.

First, however, you have to prove your worth as a hero by overcoming the Test of Agility and Test of Wisdom.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Fortnite Oracle's Snapshot challenges listed Here are all of the Oracle's Snapshot challenges in Fortnite: Use a Scrying Pool to speak with The Oracle (1) - 10k XP Overcome The Test of Agility at Restored Reels (1) - 10k XP Overcome The Test of Strength at Lavish Lair or Fencing Fields (1) - 10k XP Overcome The Test of Wisdom at a Scrying Pool (1) - 10k XP Send Hades a Message by Eliminating Opponents (10) - 10k XP Use a Scrying Pool to speak with Hades - (1) - 10k XP Collect a Gatekeeper Shotgun then visit Grim Gate - (1) - 10k XP Damage Cerberus to assert your dominance (150 damage) - 10k XP Defeat a character in a dual or eliminate a god (1) - 10k XP Use a Scrying Pool to speak with Ares (1) - 10k XP Collect a Warforged Assault Rifle then visit Pantheon Path (1) - 10k XP Damage Ares to bring war to the gods (150 damage) - 10k XP Assist in collecting an Aspect of the Gods (1) - 10k XP Use a Scrying Pool to speak with The Oracle (1) - 10k XP Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games When it comes to completing the above challenges, it's important to note that 'Send Hades a Message by Eliminating Opponents' counts hostile NPCs. If you want to bash through this challenge, then visit a location where they're hanging out, like the train station south of Lavish Lair, so make some headway on your kill count. Check out our best weapons page if you'd like some help picking the right gun for battling a god. It's also important to note that you don't have to defeat the boss for challenges 8, 11 and 13, simply just deal enough damage required for completing the task. This means you're free to run away if you so choose! We do, however, recommend continuing to battle Cerberus as this will help you complete challenge 9 and prevent you from having to start a whole new battle. (Unless you die of course.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games You have until the end of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 to complete the Oracle's Snapshots quest, so don't feel like you have to rush them. You may, in fact, find some of them easier to complete a while after these quests have been released as you're less likely to run into players completing the same challenges as you are.

Overcome The Test of Agility at Restored Reels in Fortnite explained The Test of Agility you have to overcome at Restored Reels in Fortnite is a simple time trial; all you have to do is start the test and run through the hoops which appear around Restored Reels. Thankfully the path you have to take is very obvious, leaving the only problem you might face being enemy players. For this reason, we recommend ensuring Restored Reels is empty before starting The Test of Agility. The Test of Agility begins in the most northerly temple of Restored Reels. If you're having trouble finding it, either track the quest on your map or look for the building sitting outside of the main Restored Reels area. Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

How to overcome The Test of Strength in Fortnite For The Test of Strength in Fortnite you need to destroy 15 structures in 30 seconds. While the The Test of Strength can be completed at either Lavish Lair or Fencing Fields, we recommend completing it at Lavish Lair since this manor has a lot of easy to destroy items. The enclosed space also means you're less likely to get sniped by another player, which is a risk at Fencing Fields. Simply land at the front doors of Lavish Lair where you'll find The Test of Strength's starting point at the beginning of the match. Now all you need to do is rush around the manor destroying flower pots, chairs, sideboards and more as these all count as 'structures' despite being very breakable furniture. Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games