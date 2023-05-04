If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Former Nintendo boss has Taken Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leaks into own hands

"What I do have are a very particular set of skills."

Victoria Kennedy
Victoria Kennedy
Published on

Former Nintendo of America boss Reggie Fils-Aimé has seen those Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leaks and the people boasting about having acquired the game early, and he is not happy about it. In fact, the whole situation has made him embrace his inner Liam Neeson.

In response to one Twitter user sharing an image of their Switch home screen, which had Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom lined up and ready to play (presumably obtained by illegitimate means, but I can't say for sure), the Nintendo of America alum decided to flex his muscle by quoting from the Neeson-fronted action film Taken.

"I don't know what you want. What I do have are a very particular set of skills, skills I have acquired over a very long career, skills that make me a nightmare for people like you," Fils-Aimé wrote.

Newscast: Is Zelda playable in Tears of the Kingdom?

These choice words from Fils-Aimé were enough for the Twitter user in question to scarper off with their tail between their legs, and the account has now been disabled.

However, that alone wasn't enough for Fils-Aimé, who on his quest for justice decided to share a follow up tweet showing the initial conversation. Yes, he had screenshotted the exchange for posterity, as you can see below.

Don't mess with Reggie Fils-Aimé. Image via Twitter.

Nintendo is known for its hard stance on piracy and emulation, so I am sure it is delighted to see its former exec doing his bit to keep the internet free of any spoilers and the like ahead of Tears of the Kingdom's release (which is only eight days away).

For more on The Legend of Zelda's upcoming release, be sure to check out Omar Hafeez-Bore's latest feature "Look, I'm reviewing the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer and it gets an Essential" here.

Victoria Kennedy
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

