Footage surfaces of white Xbox Elite Series 2 controller

New footage showing off a white version of the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller has made its way online.

This footage shared by YouTuber Nicholas Lugo and spotted by Twitter user Rebs Gaming (via VGC), shows Lugo unboxing what they claim to be the "only white Xbox Elite in the United States".

While the video doesn't go into any more details, such as how Lugo happens to have this mythical controller in their possession, it does all seem to be genuine. It even has the controller's soft shell case.

You can see for yourself below.

Here is the "only white Xbox Elite in the United States".

Earlier this year, Idle Sloth also shared images of this controller in white (traditionally, it only comes in black other than a limited edition Halo version - see top video), however Microsoft is yet to acknowledge its existence.

Given that the previous Series 1 controllers did come in white as well, however, it seems likely the company will make an official reveal at a later date.

(Leaked) Official White Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller 👀



As for the Elite series 2 controllers themselves, when Digital Foundry's Will reviewed one on its release, he called it "the best Xbox and PC controller on the market".

"The Elite 2 is the best controller Microsoft have ever made, a triumph of engineering that sets a new standard for premium-grade gamepads on any platform."