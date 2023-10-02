FC 24 Skill Moves list, including how to do 5 Star Skill Moves

Skill Moves in FC 24 add another level of control while you have possession of the ball. You can feign fake shots, perform stepovers, and do specific tricks like the Sombrero Flick with 5 Star Skill Moves.

With FC 24's FUT Moments, you'll also have to perform specific Skill Moves in order to complete challenges and earn Stars, which can then be used to purchase FUT packs, and other items.

Whatever you plan on using them for, you can check out the tables below to see a list of all Skill Moves in FC 24, including new Skill Moves, Juggling Tricks, and every 4 Star and 5 Star Skill Moves available to players who can perform them.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings EA SPORTS FC 24 Official Gameplay Trailer.Watch on YouTube

New Skill Moves in FC 24

There are four new Skill Moves in FC 24: Ball Roll Drag (4 Star), Drag Back Turn (4 Star), Flair Nutmegs (4 Star), and Flair Rainbow (4 Star).

Image credit: EA Sports

With RS meaning right stick, and LS meaning left stick, here's how to do all the new Skill Moves in FC 24:

New Skill Move How to do on PlayStation How to do on Xbox Ball Roll Drag (4 Stars) Hold L1 + flick RS up then flick RS left or right Hold LB + flick RS up then flick RS left or right Drag Back Turn (4 Stars) Hold L2 + RS down Hold LT + RS down Flair Nutmegs (4 Stars) Hold L1 + R1 + flick RS in any direction Hold LB + RB + flick RS in any direction Flair Rainbow (5 Stars) Hold L1 + flick RS down then up Hold LB + flick RS down then up

List of 1 Star Skill Moves in FC 24

There are six 1 Star Skill Moves in FC 24, and any player of any position can perform them.

With RS meaning right stick, and LS meaning left stick, here's all 1 Star Skill Moves in FC 24:

1 Star Skill Move How to do on PlayStation How to do on Xbox First Time Feint Turn Hold L1 + R1 + flick LS down Hold LB + RB + flick LS down Directional Nutmeg Hold L1 + R1 + RS in any direction Hold LB + RB + RS in any direction Ball Juggle (while standing) L2 + tap R1 LT + tap RB Open Up Fake Shot Left Hold L1 + Square or Circle then tap X + LS top left diagonally Hold LB + X or B then tap A + LS top left diagonally Open Up Fake Shot Right Hold L1 + Square or Circle then X + LS top right diagonally Hold LB + X or B then A + LS top right diagonally Flick Up (for volley) Click RS Click RS

Here is a picture with instructions on how to do each 1 Star Skill Move in FC 24 if you prefer to see it that way:

Image credit: EA Sports/Eurogamer

List of 2 Star Skill Moves in FC 24

There are ten 2 Star Skill Moves in FC 24, which can be performed by most players, but some can't, such as lower ranked goalkeepers.

With RS meaning right stick, and LS meaning left stick, the table below lists how to perform all 2 Star Skill Moves in FC 24:

2 Star Skill Move How to do on PlayStation How to do on Xbox Feint Forward and Turn Flick RS down twice Flick RS down twice Body Feint Right Flick RS left Flick RS left Body Feint Left Flick RS right Flick RS right Stepover Right Roll RS from top of stick to the right Roll RS from top of stick to the right Stepover Left Roll RS from top of stick to the left Roll RS from top of stick to the left Reverse Stepover Right Roll RS from the right to the the top of the stick Roll RS from the right to the the top of the stick Reverse Stepover Left Roll RS from the left to the the top of the stick Roll RS from the left to the the top of the stick Ball Roll Left Hold RS left Hold RS left Ball Roll Right Hold RS right Hold RS right Drag Back L1 + R1 + flick LS down LB + RB + flick LS down

Here are pictures with instructions on how to do each 2 Star Skill Move in FC 24 if you prefer to see it that way:

Image credit: EA Sports/Eurogamer

List of 3 Star Skill Moves in FC 24

There are ten 3 Star Skill Moves in FC 24, but these can only be performed by certain players. You'll need to check a player's individual stats and look for the number beside 'Skill Moves' to see what level of moves you can do while controlling them.

With RS meaning right stick, and LS meaning left stick, here's how to do all 3 Star Skill Moves in FC 24:

3 Star Skill Move How to do on PlayStation How to do on Xbox Heel Flick Flick RS up then down Flick RS up then down Roulette Right Roll RS from the bottom and clockwise to the right Roll RS from the bottom and clockwise to the right Roulette Left Roll RS from the bottom and anti-clockwise to the left Roll RS from the bottom and anti-clockwise to the left Fake Left and Go Right Roll RS from the left anti-clockwise to the right Roll RS from the left anti-clockwise to the right Fake Right and Go Left Roll RS from the right and clockwise to the left Roll RS from the right and clockwise to the left Heel Chop Left (while running) Hold L2 + Square or Circle then X + hold LS left Hold LT + X or B then A + hold LS left Heel Chop Right (while running) Hold L2 + Square or Circle then X + hold LS right Hold LT + X or B then A + hold LS right Feint Left and Exit Right Roll RS from the left anti-clockwise to the right Roll RS from the left anti-clockwise to the right Feint Left and Exit Left Roll RS from the right and clockwise to the left Roll RS from the right and clockwise to the left Stutter Feint Hold L2 + flick RS left then right (or flick RS right then left) Hold LT + flick RS left then right (or flick RS right then left)

Here are pictures with instructions on how to do each 3 Star Skill Move in FC 24 if you prefer to see it that way:

Image credit: EA Sports/Eurogamer

List of 4 Star Skill Moves in FC 24

There are 25 4 Star Skill Moves in FC 24, and these can only be performed by a select pool of players. You'll need to check their individual stats and look for the number beside 'Skill Moves' to see what level of moves you can do while controlling a player.

With RS meaning right stick, and LS meaning left stick, here's how to do all 4 Star Skill Moves in FC 24:

4 Star Skill Move How to do on PlayStation How to do on Xbox Ball Hop (While Standing) Hold L1 + click RS Hold LB + click RS Ball Roll Drag Hold L1 + flick RS up then flick RS left or right Hold LB + flick RS up then flick RS left or right Drag Back Turn Hold L2 + RS down Hold LT + RS down Flair Nutmegs Hold L1 + R1 + flick RS in any direction Hold LB + RB + flick RS in any direction Heel To Heel Flick RS up then down Flick RS up then down Simple Rainbow Flick RS down then up Flick RS down then up Spin Left Hold L2 + R1 + roll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to left Hold LT + RB + roll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to left Spin Right Hold L2 + R1 + roll RS from bottom clockwise to right Hold LT + RB + roll RS from bottom clockwise to right Stop and Turn Left (while running) Flick RS up then left Flick RS up then left Stop and Turn Right (while running) Flick RS up then right Flick RS up then right Ball Roll Cut Left Hold RS left then hold LS right Hold RS left then hold LS right Ball Roll Cut Right Hold RS right then hold LS left Hold RS right then hold LS left Fake Pass (while standing) Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X Hold RT + X or B then A Fake Pass Exit Left (while standing) Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X + flick LS top left diagonally Hold RT + X or B then A + flick LS top left diagonally Fake Pass Exit Right (while standing) Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X + flick LS top right diagonally Hold RT + X or B then A + flick LS top right diagonally Quick Ball Rolls Hold RS down Hold RS down Lane Change Left Hold L1 + hold RS left Hold LB + hold RS left Lane Change Right Hold L1 + hold RS right Hold LB + hold RS right Three Touch Roulette Left Hold L2 + flick RS down then left Hold LT + flick RS down then left Three Touch Roulette Right Hold L2 + flick RS down then right Hold LT + flick RS down then right Drag Back Spin Left Flick RS down then left Flick RS down then left Drag Back Spin Right Flick RS down then right Flick RS down then right Drag To Heel Hold L1 + flick RS down, then left or right Hold LB + flick RS down, then left or right Heel to Ball Roll Hold L1 + flick RS up then down (direction determined by LS input) Hold LB + flick RS up then down (direction determined by LS input) Ball Roll Cut Hold L1 + flick RS down twice Hold LB + flick RS down twice

Here are pictures with instructions on how to do each 4 Star Skill Move in FC 24 if you prefer to see it that way:

Image credit: EA Sports/Eurogamer

List of 5 Star Skill Moves in FC 24

There are 22 5 Star Skill Moves in FC 24, and nine 5 Star Juggling Triks. These can only be performed by a very select pool of players. You'll need to check their individual stats and look for the number beside 'Skill Moves' to see what level of moves you can do while controlling them.

With RS meaning right stick, and LS meaning left stick, below, you'll see how to do all 5 Star Skill Moves in FC 24:

5 Star Skill Move How to do on PlayStation How to do on Xbox Elastico Roll RS from right clockwise to left Roll RS from right clockwise to left Reverse Elastico Roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right Roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right Advanced Rainbow Flick RS down, hold up, then flick up Flick RS down, hold up, then flick up Hocus Pocus Roll RS from bottom clockwise to left, then roll anti-clockwise to right Roll RS from bottom clockwise to left, then roll anti-clockwise to right Triple Elastico Roll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to right, then roll clockwise to left Roll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to right, then roll clockwise to left Ball Roll and Flick Left (while running) Hold RS left then flick up Hold RS left then flick up Ball Roll and Flick Right (while running) Hold RS right then flick up Hold RS right then flick up Heel Flick Turn Hold L2 + R1 + flick RS up then down Hold LT + RB + flick RS up then down Sombrero Flick (while standing) Flick RS up, up, down Flick RS up, up, down Turn and Spin Left Flick RS up then left Flick RS up then left Turn and Spin Right Flick RS up then right Flick RS up then right Ball Roll Fake Left (while standing) Hold RS left then flick RS right Hold RS left then flick RS right Ball Roll Fake Right (while standing) Hold RS right then flick RS left Hold RS right then flick RS left Ball Roll Fake Turn Hold L2 + flick RS up then flick RS either left or right Hold LT + flick RS up then flick RS either left or right Rabona Fake (while jogging) Hold L2 + Square or Circle then X + LS down Hold LT + X or B then A + LS down Elastico Chop Left Hold L2 + hold R1 then roll RS from right clockwise to left Hold LT + hold RB then roll RS from right clockwise to left Elastico Chop Right Hold L2 + hold R1 then roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right Hold LT + hold RB then roll RS from right anti-clockwise to right Spin Flick Hold L2 + hold R1 + flick RS up then right Hold LT + hold RB + flick RS up then right Flick Over Hold RS up Hold RS up Tornado Spin Hold L2 + hold R1 + flick RS up then left Hold LT + hold RB + flick RS up then left Heel Fake Hold L2 + flick RS left, then right (or right then left) Hold LT + RS left, then right (or right then left) Flair Rainbow Hold L1 + flick RS down then up Hold LB + flick RS down then up

Here are pictures with instructions on how to do each 5 Star Skill Move in FC 24 if you prefer to see it that way:

Image credit: EA Sports/Eurogamer

Here's another table showing the 5 Star Juggling Tricks in FC 24:

5 Star Juggling Trick How to do on PlayStation How to do on Xbox Sombrero Flick Backwards Hold L2 + R1 + hold LS down Hold LT + RB + hold LS down Sombrero Flick Left Hold L2 + R1 + hold LS left Hold LT + RB + hold LS left Sombrero Flick Right Hold L2 + R1 + hold LS right Hold LT + RB + hold LS right Around the World Hold L2 + Roll RS all the way clockwise or anti-clockwise Hold LT + Roll RS all the way clockwise or anti-clockwise In Air Elastico Hold L2 + flick RS right then left Hold LT + flick RS right then left Reverse In Air Elastico Hold L2 + flick RS left then right Hold LT + flick RS left then right Flick Up Hold LS up Hold LS up Chest Flick Hold L2 + click RS twice Hold LT + click RS twice T. Around the World Hold L2 + roll RS all the way clockwise from top then flick RS up Hold LT + roll RS all the way clockwise from top then flick RS up

And here are pictures of all the 5 Star juggling Skill Moves:

Image credit: EA Sports/Eurogamer

Have fun in FC 24!