FC 24 Skill Moves list, including how to do 5 Star Skill Moves

All Skill Moves, Fake Shots, and Juggling Tricks listed.

promotion image of erling haaland performing a juming skill move in fc 24
Image credit: EA Sports
Jessica Orr avatar
Guide by Jessica Orr Senior Guides Writer
Published on

Skill Moves in FC 24 add another level of control while you have possession of the ball. You can feign fake shots, perform stepovers, and do specific tricks like the Sombrero Flick with 5 Star Skill Moves.

With FC 24's FUT Moments, you'll also have to perform specific Skill Moves in order to complete challenges and earn Stars, which can then be used to purchase FUT packs, and other items.

Whatever you plan on using them for, you can check out the tables below to see a list of all Skill Moves in FC 24, including new Skill Moves, Juggling Tricks, and every 4 Star and 5 Star Skill Moves available to players who can perform them.

On this page:

EA SPORTS FC 24 Official Gameplay Trailer.Watch on YouTube

New Skill Moves in FC 24

There are four new Skill Moves in FC 24: Ball Roll Drag (4 Star), Drag Back Turn (4 Star), Flair Nutmegs (4 Star), and Flair Rainbow (4 Star).

Image credit: EA Sports

With RS meaning right stick, and LS meaning left stick, here's how to do all the new Skill Moves in FC 24:

New Skill Move How to do on PlayStation How to do on Xbox
Ball Roll Drag (4 Stars) Hold L1 + flick RS up then flick RS left or right Hold LB + flick RS up then flick RS left or right
Drag Back Turn (4 Stars) Hold L2 + RS down Hold LT + RS down
Flair Nutmegs (4 Stars) Hold L1 + R1 + flick RS in any direction Hold LB + RB + flick RS in any direction
Flair Rainbow (5 Stars) Hold L1 + flick RS down then up Hold LB + flick RS down then up

List of 1 Star Skill Moves in FC 24

There are six 1 Star Skill Moves in FC 24, and any player of any position can perform them.

With RS meaning right stick, and LS meaning left stick, here's all 1 Star Skill Moves in FC 24:

1 Star Skill Move How to do on PlayStation How to do on Xbox
First Time Feint Turn Hold L1 + R1 + flick LS down Hold LB + RB + flick LS down
Directional Nutmeg Hold L1 + R1 + RS in any direction Hold LB + RB + RS in any direction
Ball Juggle (while standing) L2 + tap R1 LT + tap RB
Open Up Fake Shot Left Hold L1 + Square or Circle then tap X + LS top left diagonally Hold LB + X or B then tap A + LS top left diagonally
Open Up Fake Shot Right Hold L1 + Square or Circle then X + LS top right diagonally Hold LB + X or B then A + LS top right diagonally
Flick Up (for volley) Click RS Click RS

Here is a picture with instructions on how to do each 1 Star Skill Move in FC 24 if you prefer to see it that way:

menu list of 1 star skill moves
Image credit: EA Sports/Eurogamer

List of 2 Star Skill Moves in FC 24

There are ten 2 Star Skill Moves in FC 24, which can be performed by most players, but some can't, such as lower ranked goalkeepers.

With RS meaning right stick, and LS meaning left stick, the table below lists how to perform all 2 Star Skill Moves in FC 24:

2 Star Skill Move How to do on PlayStation How to do on Xbox
Feint Forward and Turn Flick RS down twice Flick RS down twice
Body Feint Right Flick RS left Flick RS left
Body Feint Left Flick RS right Flick RS right
Stepover Right Roll RS from top of stick to the right Roll RS from top of stick to the right
Stepover Left Roll RS from top of stick to the left Roll RS from top of stick to the left
Reverse Stepover Right Roll RS from the right to the the top of the stick Roll RS from the right to the the top of the stick
Reverse Stepover Left Roll RS from the left to the the top of the stick Roll RS from the left to the the top of the stick
Ball Roll Left Hold RS left Hold RS left
Ball Roll Right Hold RS right Hold RS right
Drag Back L1 + R1 + flick LS down LB + RB + flick LS down

Here are pictures with instructions on how to do each 2 Star Skill Move in FC 24 if you prefer to see it that way:

menu list of 2 star skill moves
menu list of 2 star skill moves
Image credit: EA Sports/Eurogamer

List of 3 Star Skill Moves in FC 24

There are ten 3 Star Skill Moves in FC 24, but these can only be performed by certain players. You'll need to check a player's individual stats and look for the number beside 'Skill Moves' to see what level of moves you can do while controlling them.

With RS meaning right stick, and LS meaning left stick, here's how to do all 3 Star Skill Moves in FC 24:

3 Star Skill Move How to do on PlayStation How to do on Xbox
Heel Flick Flick RS up then down Flick RS up then down
Roulette Right Roll RS from the bottom and clockwise to the right Roll RS from the bottom and clockwise to the right
Roulette Left Roll RS from the bottom and anti-clockwise to the left Roll RS from the bottom and anti-clockwise to the left
Fake Left and Go Right Roll RS from the left anti-clockwise to the right Roll RS from the left anti-clockwise to the right
Fake Right and Go Left Roll RS from the right and clockwise to the left Roll RS from the right and clockwise to the left
Heel Chop Left (while running) Hold L2 + Square or Circle then X + hold LS left Hold LT + X or B then A + hold LS left
Heel Chop Right (while running) Hold L2 + Square or Circle then X + hold LS right Hold LT + X or B then A + hold LS right
Feint Left and Exit Right Roll RS from the left anti-clockwise to the right Roll RS from the left anti-clockwise to the right
Feint Left and Exit Left Roll RS from the right and clockwise to the left Roll RS from the right and clockwise to the left
Stutter Feint Hold L2 + flick RS left then right (or flick RS right then left) Hold LT + flick RS left then right (or flick RS right then left)

Here are pictures with instructions on how to do each 3 Star Skill Move in FC 24 if you prefer to see it that way:

menu list of 3 star skill moves
menu list of 3 star skill moves
Image credit: EA Sports/Eurogamer

List of 4 Star Skill Moves in FC 24

There are 25 4 Star Skill Moves in FC 24, and these can only be performed by a select pool of players. You'll need to check their individual stats and look for the number beside 'Skill Moves' to see what level of moves you can do while controlling a player.

With RS meaning right stick, and LS meaning left stick, here's how to do all 4 Star Skill Moves in FC 24:

4 Star Skill Move How to do on PlayStation How to do on Xbox
Ball Hop (While Standing) Hold L1 + click RS Hold LB + click RS
Ball Roll Drag Hold L1 + flick RS up then flick RS left or right Hold LB + flick RS up then flick RS left or right
Drag Back Turn Hold L2 + RS down Hold LT + RS down
Flair Nutmegs Hold L1 + R1 + flick RS in any direction Hold LB + RB + flick RS in any direction
Heel To Heel Flick RS up then down Flick RS up then down
Simple Rainbow Flick RS down then up Flick RS down then up
Spin Left Hold L2 + R1 + roll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to left Hold LT + RB + roll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to left
Spin Right Hold L2 + R1 + roll RS from bottom clockwise to right Hold LT + RB + roll RS from bottom clockwise to right
Stop and Turn Left (while running) Flick RS up then left Flick RS up then left
Stop and Turn Right (while running) Flick RS up then right Flick RS up then right
Ball Roll Cut Left Hold RS left then hold LS right Hold RS left then hold LS right
Ball Roll Cut Right Hold RS right then hold LS left Hold RS right then hold LS left
Fake Pass (while standing) Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X Hold RT + X or B then A
Fake Pass Exit Left (while standing) Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X + flick LS top left diagonally Hold RT + X or B then A + flick LS top left diagonally
Fake Pass Exit Right (while standing) Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X + flick LS top right diagonally Hold RT + X or B then A + flick LS top right diagonally
Quick Ball Rolls Hold RS down Hold RS down
Lane Change Left Hold L1 + hold RS left Hold LB + hold RS left
Lane Change Right Hold L1 + hold RS right Hold LB + hold RS right
Three Touch Roulette Left Hold L2 + flick RS down then left Hold LT + flick RS down then left
Three Touch Roulette Right Hold L2 + flick RS down then right Hold LT + flick RS down then right
Drag Back Spin Left Flick RS down then left Flick RS down then left
Drag Back Spin Right Flick RS down then right Flick RS down then right
Drag To Heel Hold L1 + flick RS down, then left or right Hold LB + flick RS down, then left or right
Heel to Ball Roll Hold L1 + flick RS up then down (direction determined by LS input) Hold LB + flick RS up then down (direction determined by LS input)
Ball Roll Cut Hold L1 + flick RS down twice Hold LB + flick RS down twice

Here are pictures with instructions on how to do each 4 Star Skill Move in FC 24 if you prefer to see it that way:

menu list of 4 star skill moves
menu list of 4 star skill moves
menu list of 4 star skill moves
menu list of 4 star skill moves
Image credit: EA Sports/Eurogamer

List of 5 Star Skill Moves in FC 24

There are 22 5 Star Skill Moves in FC 24, and nine 5 Star Juggling Triks. These can only be performed by a very select pool of players. You'll need to check their individual stats and look for the number beside 'Skill Moves' to see what level of moves you can do while controlling them.

With RS meaning right stick, and LS meaning left stick, below, you'll see how to do all 5 Star Skill Moves in FC 24:

5 Star Skill Move How to do on PlayStation How to do on Xbox
Elastico Roll RS from right clockwise to left Roll RS from right clockwise to left
Reverse Elastico Roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right Roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right
Advanced Rainbow Flick RS down, hold up, then flick up Flick RS down, hold up, then flick up
Hocus Pocus Roll RS from bottom clockwise to left, then roll anti-clockwise to right Roll RS from bottom clockwise to left, then roll anti-clockwise to right
Triple Elastico Roll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to right, then roll clockwise to left Roll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to right, then roll clockwise to left
Ball Roll and Flick Left (while running) Hold RS left then flick up Hold RS left then flick up
Ball Roll and Flick Right (while running) Hold RS right then flick up Hold RS right then flick up
Heel Flick Turn Hold L2 + R1 + flick RS up then down Hold LT + RB + flick RS up then down
Sombrero Flick (while standing) Flick RS up, up, down Flick RS up, up, down
Turn and Spin Left Flick RS up then left Flick RS up then left
Turn and Spin Right Flick RS up then right Flick RS up then right
Ball Roll Fake Left (while standing) Hold RS left then flick RS right Hold RS left then flick RS right
Ball Roll Fake Right (while standing) Hold RS right then flick RS left Hold RS right then flick RS left
Ball Roll Fake Turn Hold L2 + flick RS up then flick RS either left or right Hold LT + flick RS up then flick RS either left or right
Rabona Fake (while jogging) Hold L2 + Square or Circle then X + LS down Hold LT + X or B then A + LS down
Elastico Chop Left Hold L2 + hold R1 then roll RS from right clockwise to left Hold LT + hold RB then roll RS from right clockwise to left
Elastico Chop Right Hold L2 + hold R1 then roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right Hold LT + hold RB then roll RS from right anti-clockwise to right
Spin Flick Hold L2 + hold R1 + flick RS up then right Hold LT + hold RB + flick RS up then right
Flick Over Hold RS up Hold RS up
Tornado Spin Hold L2 + hold R1 + flick RS up then left Hold LT + hold RB + flick RS up then left
Heel Fake Hold L2 + flick RS left, then right (or right then left) Hold LT + RS left, then right (or right then left)
Flair Rainbow Hold L1 + flick RS down then up Hold LB + flick RS down then up

Here are pictures with instructions on how to do each 5 Star Skill Move in FC 24 if you prefer to see it that way:

menu list of 5 star skill moves
menu list of 5 star skill moves
menu list of 5 star skill moves
menu list of 5 star skill moves
Image credit: EA Sports/Eurogamer

Here's another table showing the 5 Star Juggling Tricks in FC 24:

5 Star Juggling Trick How to do on PlayStation How to do on Xbox
Sombrero Flick Backwards Hold L2 + R1 + hold LS down Hold LT + RB + hold LS down
Sombrero Flick Left Hold L2 + R1 + hold LS left Hold LT + RB + hold LS left
Sombrero Flick Right Hold L2 + R1 + hold LS right Hold LT + RB + hold LS right
Around the World Hold L2 + Roll RS all the way clockwise or anti-clockwise Hold LT + Roll RS all the way clockwise or anti-clockwise
In Air Elastico Hold L2 + flick RS right then left Hold LT + flick RS right then left
Reverse In Air Elastico Hold L2 + flick RS left then right Hold LT + flick RS left then right
Flick Up Hold LS up Hold LS up
Chest Flick Hold L2 + click RS twice Hold LT + click RS twice
T. Around the World Hold L2 + roll RS all the way clockwise from top then flick RS up Hold LT + roll RS all the way clockwise from top then flick RS up

And here are pictures of all the 5 Star juggling Skill Moves:

menu list of 5 star juggling tricks
menu list of 5 star juggling tricks
Image credit: EA Sports/Eurogamer

Have fun in FC 24!

