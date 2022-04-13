Evil Dead's Ash Williams comes to Resident Evil Village in unexpected but brilliant fan crossover

Have you ever wondered how Evil Dead’s Ash Williams would fair in the snow-covered world of Resident Evil Village? Well, wonder no more, as someone has brought these two pieces of media together as one, and I won’t lie, it is a match made in (a far from angelic) heaven.

Using footage from 1987’s Evil Dead 2 and 1992’s Army of Darkness, content creator eli_handle_b․wav has replaced Resident Evil Village protagonist Ethan Winters with Ash. The results are both horrifying and amusing all in one.

Instead of ripping himself free from Lady Dimitrescu’s clutches a la Ethan, this rendition of Village sees new hero Ash instead shimmying up to his towering captor and offering to open a bottle of champagne (I mean, someone was going to do it eventually, just look at her).

Less, err, erotically, this edit also shows Ash squaring off against Village’s other enemies and lords, including the baby abomination in House Beneviento, Moreau’s sickly form and Heisenberg’s mechanical mutation.

Somewhere Ash Williams seems to fit even more seamlessly into, however, is the part in Village where you chase Donna’s doll Angie around their house, as other animatronic dolls torment you. In the words of YouTube commenter レイ·ライト -Rayligh, "Ash looks like he's perfectly where he belongs, what a masterpiece".

Check out the full, blood soaked, video for yourself below.

Last week, it was reported that mermaids were once going to make a showing in Moreau’s swamp during the events of Resident Evil Village. I now just wonder how Ash would hold up against them...