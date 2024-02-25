Elden Ring has one more secret yet to be discovered

Think you know everything there is to know about Elden Ring? Think again, Tarnished – according to director Hidetaka Miyazaki, there's still "a small element" yet to be discovered.

Whilst the director wouldn't be drawn on what, exactly, that "small element" entailed or where players should be looking, Miyazaki said the team was "always surprised and delighted by how much the players do discover, and how much these communities work to uncover these secrets".

Talking to IGN, Miyazaki said that whether it was up to interpretation or "just further investigation", fans needed to look a little harder to find it.

“For me personally, there is a small element that I feel has not yet been discovered," Miyazaki said (thanks, PCGN). "So, whether that's up to user interpretation or up to just further investigation and playing, that's something I'm looking forward to.

"I think it’s a question of when and not if, but there may be something small still missing."

After what has seemed like forever since its initial announcement a year ago, on Wednesday we finally got a full trailer for Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree.

Eurogamer also spoke to creator Hidetaka Miyazaki to gain some more details: it's FromSoftware's biggest DLC to date, is based on previous workings from George R. R. Martin, and has a developed world design that blurs the line between field areas and dungeons. And if that's not enough, Ed's broken down the teaser and written up an in-depth analysis so you don't have to.