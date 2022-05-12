EA merges Criterion and Codemasters Cheshire to work on Need For Speed

Electronic Arts has merged the development team at Codemasters Cheshire with Criterion Games in a bid to create one large development studio to work on future Need For Speed titles.

The team at Codemasters will still work from its studio in Cheshire, as will the Criterion Games are based in Guildford.

"Sharing common values and similar cultures, we strongly believe unifying the huge wealth of expertise across both teams will help us to deliver the best racing experiences we can for our players," Codemasters said in a tweet.

Codemasters Birmingham will continue to work on the Formula 1 franchise (thanks, GamesIndustry.biz).

We can confirm Criterion Games and the development team at Codemasters Cheshire are officially coming together to create the future of @NeedforSpeed, forming one Criterion studio with two location hubs. [1/3] — Codemasters (@Codemasters) May 12, 2022

EA acquired Codemasters last year for a hefty $1.2bn (£851m).

Criterion is reportedly working on a new Need For Speed title that will launch in November on the next-gen consoles. The title is reportedly set in a fictional depiction of Chicago that will combine a "photo-realistic" art style with "anime elements".