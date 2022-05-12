If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

EA merges Criterion and Codemasters Cheshire to work on Need For Speed

British behemoth.
Ishraq Subhan avatar
News by Ishraq Subhan Reporter
Published on

Electronic Arts has merged the development team at Codemasters Cheshire with Criterion Games in a bid to create one large development studio to work on future Need For Speed titles.

The team at Codemasters will still work from its studio in Cheshire, as will the Criterion Games are based in Guildford.

"Sharing common values and similar cultures, we strongly believe unifying the huge wealth of expertise across both teams will help us to deliver the best racing experiences we can for our players," Codemasters said in a tweet.

Watch on YouTube

Codemasters Birmingham will continue to work on the Formula 1 franchise (thanks, GamesIndustry.biz).

EA acquired Codemasters last year for a hefty $1.2bn (£851m).

Criterion is reportedly working on a new Need For Speed title that will launch in November on the next-gen consoles. The title is reportedly set in a fictional depiction of Chicago that will combine a "photo-realistic" art style with "anime elements".

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ishraq Subhan avatar

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think he’s really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch