Dune: Spice Wars' early access roadmap teases multiplayer, spaceports, more

Dune: Spice Wars' early access roadmap teases multiplayer, spaceports, moreFirst big update due this "summer".
Northgard developer Shiro Games' sci-fi strategy title Dune: Spice Wars generated plenty of praise when it launched into Steam early access toward the end of last month, and now, as the studio starts to build on that initial success, publisher Funcom has shared an initial development roadmap promising the likes of multiplayer, spaceports, and more to come.
First up in terms of major new features is multiplayer, currently scheduled to arrive some time this "summer". Details are scarce at this juncture, but Funcom's roadmap makes reference to both co-op play and "free-for-all" PvP, with up to four players supported at one time.
Also due this summer is a brand-new faction, but specifics are even more limited in this case. All we're getting for the time being is the tease of a suitably mysterious silhouette and a note that the faction will include a "new victory condition".
Beyond "summer", there's the promise of new buildings and powerful new units - including spaceports and ships - plus the ability to activate Councillors for use as either special agents or fighting units with unique abilities. Release windows for these are currently listed as "TBA".
Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell was quite impressed with Dune: Spice Wars when he took a little look earlier this year, applauding its "lovely mix" of 4X action and real-time strategy, despite some AI quirks in the early access build occassionally limiting the fun.
Dune: Spice Wars is, according to its Steam early access description, currently expected to get its full release some time in 2023.
