Dune: Spice Wars coming soon to PC Game Pass

Herb your enthusiasm.
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Reporter Intern
Published on

Dune: Spice Wars will be added to PC Game Pass "soon", Xbox has announced.

Following from yesterday's blog post revealing the November line-up forXbox Game Pass, the addition of Dune: Spice Wars was revealed yesterday as part of Paris Games Week.

Dune: Spice Wars is currently in early access, and its latest update back in June added plenty of key features including multiplayer on dedicated servers and peer-to-peer connections.

Watch on YouTube
Dune: Spice Wars - Multiplayer Trailer.

Xbox has not confirmed when Dune: Spice Wars will be available other than stating we can expect it "soon". You can read the full announcement on the official Xbox blog.

Liv Ngan

Liv Ngan

Reporter Intern

Liv is Eurogamer's reporter intern. When not playing games, she's trying to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments

