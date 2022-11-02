Dune: Spice Wars coming soon to PC Game Pass

Dune: Spice Wars will be added to PC Game Pass "soon", Xbox has announced.

Following from yesterday's blog post revealing the November line-up forXbox Game Pass, the addition of Dune: Spice Wars was revealed yesterday as part of Paris Games Week.

Dune: Spice Wars is currently in early access, and its latest update back in June added plenty of key features including multiplayer on dedicated servers and peer-to-peer connections.

Watch on YouTube Dune: Spice Wars - Multiplayer Trailer.

Xbox has not confirmed when Dune: Spice Wars will be available other than stating we can expect it "soon". You can read the full announcement on the official Xbox blog.