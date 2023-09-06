Dune: Spice Wars worms its way out of early access next week

4X real-time strategy game Dune: Spice Wars will be leaving early access next week on Thursday 14th September, developer Shiro Games has announced.

The game is currently available on Steam and Xbox Game Pass for PC, which it joined in November 2022.

The game's full release will include its sixth major update, adding a new faction, House Ecaz, warring for control over Arrakis.

Dune: Spice Wars – 1.0 Release Announcement Trailer

The game supports up to four player multiplayer, as well as crossplay between the Steam and Game Pass versions. To honour Microsoft's deal with Nvidia to put all Xbox PC games on GeForce Now, Shiro Games says it's currently working on compatibility and expects Spice Wars to launch on the cloud service "very shortly after launch [out of early access]" at the latest.

There are no plans for DLC and mod support currently, Shiro Games says, but it "won't rule out the possibility" of either being added to the game in future.

In a update posted to Steam, Shiro Games revealed the game's price will increase from $29.99 to $35.99, which will likely translate to £24.99 to £29.99 for UK readers, upon the release of 1.0.

If you're keen on buying Dune: Spice Wars then, it'd be wiser to get it now for a cheaper price before its 1.0 release on 14th September..