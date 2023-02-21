All Xbox PC games set for GeForce Now - including Call of Duty if Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard

Microsoft has announced a deal with Nvidia to put all Xbox PC games on cloud service GeForce Now.

This includes Call of Duty, if Microsoft's attempt to buy Activision Blizzard is successful.

The announcement was made during a press conference in Brussels this evening that followed a hearing at the European Commission in which Microsoft made its case for the deal to regulators.

"Nvidia now supports this deal," Microsoft president Brad Smith told reporters.

Today's announcements with Nintendo and Nvidia mean Call of Duty will be on 150m devices that don't have Call of Duty today, Smith added.

In a follow-up tweet, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said Microsoft had signed a 10-year agreement with Nvidia "that will allow GeForce Now players to stream Xbox PC games as well as Activision Blizzard PC titles, including COD, following the acquisition".

"We're committed to bringing more games to more people – however they choose to play."

In a press release, Nvidia confirmed Microsoft's assertion the company now backed its Activision Blizzard buyout.

"The partnership delivers increased choice to gamers and resolves Nvidia's concerns wth Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard," Nvidia said. "Nvidia is therefore offering its full support for regulatory approval of the acquisition."