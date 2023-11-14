Dune: Spice Wars to join Xbox Game Pass for console, leak suggests

UPDATE 2.26pm: Xbox has confirmed the leak earlier today which suggested Dune: Spice Wars will be coming to Game Pass for console and cloud.

To recap, here's what's joining Game Pass for the rest of the month:

Today (14th November) - Coral Island (cloud, Xbox Series X/S)

17th November - Persona 5 Tactica (cloud, console, PC)

28th November - Dune: Spice Wars (cloud, console), Rollerdrome (cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S)

As always, the arrival of these new games means that others will be leaving Game Pass soon. All of the following will no longer be available after 30th November:

Anvil (cloud, console, PC)

Battlefield 1943 (console) EA Play

Battlefield: Bad Company (console) EA Play

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (console, PC) EA Play

Disc Room (cloud, console, PC)

Eastward (cloud, console, PC)

Grid (console) EA Play

If you want to keep playing any of these games after they leave Game Pass, you'll need to purchase them. On the plus side, Game Pass subscribers get a 20 percent discount.

ORIGINAL STORY 1.09pm: It looks like Dune: Spice Wars will be available on Xbox Game Pass for console and cloud later this month.

As reported by reliable leaker billbil-kun, only three new titles are being added to Microsoft's subscription service in the second half of November.

Persona 5 Tactica and Rollerdrome have already been announced, but according to billbil-kun Dune: Spice Wars will also be added to Game Pass at some point for Xbox consoles and cloud.

Dune: Spice Wars has been available on PC Game Pass since November 2022, and left early access in September this year. There's been no word of a PlayStation release of the game yet.

We're due to hear from Xbox itself soon about the next wave of games to join Game Pass, and will update you when we do. Persona 5 Tactica will be added to Game Pass on 17th November, with Rollerdrome following on 28th November, for cloud, console and PC. Today, Coral Island is available on the service, coinciding with its 1.0 release.

For everything else Game Pass, you can check out our handy guide detailing the many games available through Microsoft's subscription service here.