This massive 4TB Samsung 870 EVO SATA SSD is £195 from Amazon with a code

SATA SSDs still have their place in society, if you don't need the insane speeds of modern SSDs, or if your system won't accept NVMe drives, for whatever reason. As such, there are still some excellent deals to be had on top perfomers such as this Samsung 870 EVO. In its large 4TB form, this drive can be had for under £200 with the use of the SAMSUNG80 discount code.

I should preface this by saying that this deal only works if you haven't used the SAMSUNG80 code before. That is to say, if you took advantage of the deal we spotted on the 990 Pro 4TB NVMe drive earlier this week, then you can't get access to this one. For those who bought the 2TB version of the 990 Pro, you may get access to this deal as it's a different discount code.

So, what's the big hoo-hah with this drive then? Well, as a SATA SSD, it's going to be a worthwhile upgrade over any older mechanical hard drives you have in your PC or laptop at the moment, offering quite a major speed boost. With this in mind, Samsung rates this SSD as offering read and write speeds of up to 560MB/s and 530MB/s respectively, maxing out the SATA interface. It may not be as quick as the very fastest gaming SSDs that use the more modern NVMe standard, but compared to older hard drives, it represents a big upgrade, and therefore offers quite a solid boost for any old laptops or desktop systems you want to breathe new life into.

With this in mind, the 870 EVO is going to make a worthwhile upgrade to a lot of laptops and desktops, especially also as it's a 2.5-inch drive, offering wider compatibility. It's also important to note the fact you're getting four entire terabytes of storage here. This offers a shedload of space for you to store a lot of stuff on, be it local music and video files, games, apps, or an OS install if you so wish, and if you want to use this as your main drive. I'm someone of the opinion that you can never have too much storage, and adding four terabytes into your system provides a solid foundation.

Getting such a large capacity SSD for as good a price as this really is excellent. If you're in the market for a solid SSD for use in all manner of laptops and desktops, this Samsung 870 EVO 4TB drive for £195 is decent.