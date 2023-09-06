Diablo 4 will receive annual expansions, Blizzard confirms

Diablo 4 will be updated each year via annual expansions, as developer Blizzard says it plans to work on the game for "years and years" to come.

Diablo boss Rod Fergusson confirmed Blizzard's plan to launch "quarterly seasons" and "annual expansions" as part of Diablo 4's ongoing live service.

Exactly how these expansions will be released, sold and priced is still unclear, however.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Diablo 4 | Season of Blood | Announce TrailerWatch on YouTube

When asked how long Blizzard intended to stick with Diablo 4, Fergusson told Dexerto that the developer had plans to support the game for many years.

"We've got plans, we have storylines that go well into the future," he noted.

"When you look back and realise that there were 11 years between D3 and D4, that feels like we didn't live up to our players, our community, and what they deserve. That's something we are rectifying in D4 with our seasons and our expansions."

Before all that, Diablo 4's second season launches in October and sees you hunting vampires. You'll join Eris, a seasoned undead slayer voiced by Humans and Eternals star Gemma Chan, who joins the fight alongside you.