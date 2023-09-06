Watch PAX West Insider now!

Diablo 4 will receive annual expansions, Blizzard confirms

"Those are things we're really focused on for our live service."

Diablo 4 artwork featuring a menacing-looking lady.
Image credit: Blizzard
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Diablo 4 will be updated each year via annual expansions, as developer Blizzard says it plans to work on the game for "years and years" to come.

Diablo boss Rod Fergusson confirmed Blizzard's plan to launch "quarterly seasons" and "annual expansions" as part of Diablo 4's ongoing live service.

Exactly how these expansions will be released, sold and priced is still unclear, however.

Diablo 4 | Season of Blood | Announce TrailerWatch on YouTube

When asked how long Blizzard intended to stick with Diablo 4, Fergusson told Dexerto that the developer had plans to support the game for many years.

"We've got plans, we have storylines that go well into the future," he noted.

"When you look back and realise that there were 11 years between D3 and D4, that feels like we didn't live up to our players, our community, and what they deserve. That's something we are rectifying in D4 with our seasons and our expansions."

Before all that, Diablo 4's second season launches in October and sees you hunting vampires. You'll join Eris, a seasoned undead slayer voiced by Humans and Eternals star Gemma Chan, who joins the fight alongside you.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Eurogamer.net Merch