Diablo 2: Resurrected Patch 2.5 is now live - here's what's new

Patch 2.5 is now live in Diablo 2: Resurrected.

The new content includes Terror Zones, the "fresh way to experience the journey to level 99 during seasons" that were launched on the public test realm a little while back as an all-new "experimental" feature.

"Terror looms every hour as the armies of the Burning Hells cause monsters in a specific zone to increase in power and level, encouraging players to level up and collect loot in locations all across Sanctuary," Blizzard teases.

Watch on YouTube Diablo 2 Resurrected: PS5 vs Xbox Series X/S/Switch Analysis - A Worthy Remaster of a PC Classic?

Players can also expect the arrival of Season Two and six new Sundering Charms on 6th October, with Blizzard calling the first Ladder Season an "absolute success".

"Ladder Season Two will begin on October 6, ushering in a new opportunity for brave heroes to race to level 99 and amass powerful loot along the way," the developer says. "This will also be the first Ladder Season with Terror Zones! Can you handle the increased ferocity of the Burning Hells, or will you perish under their amplified might? We cannot wait to see how Terror Zones will influence the leaderboard, or hopefully, allow new players the opportunity to see their name on it for the first time."

Finally, amongst the general gameplay/quality of life buffs, players will now get additional warning text to the mercenary confirmation prompt if your previous mercenary still have items equipped, and the damage value for the Paladins' Thorns aura is now present on the character menu.

For the full list, head on over to the official website.

