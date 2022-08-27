Terror Zones are coming to Diablo 2: Resurrected

Diablo 2: Resurrected has launched a public test realm for the upcoming 2.5 patch that boasts an all-new "experimental" feature: Terror Zones.

As well as a "variety of bug fixes to address feedback the community has provided" Blizzard, Terror Zones see you take up monsters at least two levels higher than you (or their original level) for extra XP and loot in the hope we'll stop "repeatedly farming" Baal, Diablo, or Nihlathak.

Watch on YouTube Diablo 2 Resurrected: PS5 vs Xbox Series X/S/Switch Analysis - A Worthy Remaster of a PC Classic?

"The journey to level 99 is a celebrated experience for players and quite the milestone if achieved - a rite of passage, even," Blizzard explains in the patch notes. "We want to offer an alternative to repeatedly farming Baal, Diablo, or Nihlathak. We also want the journey to level 99 to be accessible to a larger population of players, full of variety, and most importantly, challenging - this is where Terror Zones come in. As we get into details, please note that players can choose to opt-out of Terror Zones if desired.

"When playing a Terror Zone-enabled game, every hour, the armies of the Burning Hells will focus their demonic might on specific zones, terrorising them," the update continues. "The monsters in these zones will be at least two levels higher than your current level or their original level, up to a maximum per difficulty. The experience received and the loot dropped by killing a terrorised monster will be based on this new level. In addition, terrorised monsters will also grant additional experience points."

The PTR is now live although - as with any test servers - you should expect some weirdness and bugs should you decide to get involved. Your Battle.net account needs to be "in good standing" and you need to be using the Blizzard Battle.net desktop app to participate. If you find it's not for you, you can opt-out of Terror Zones whenever you like.

For the full patch notes including addressed bugs and glitches, head on over to the official website.

"Our team is incredibly thankful for your continued support and collaboration," the post concludes. "We look forward to seeing you continue to slay demons in Diablo II: Resurrected for many years to come!"

Diablo 4 developer Blizzard recently issued a lengthy blog post describing the kinds of things you'll be able to spend money on in its upcoming dungeon crawler - and things you won't.

It's the latest round of reassurance from Blizzard on Diablo 4 following the controversial monetisation of its recent free-to-play spin-off Diablo Immortal, in which players have argued you can pay extortionate amounts and become more powerful.

By contrast, Diablo 4 will feature a cosmetics shop and season pass - "none of which provide any pay-for-power options", Diablo 4 product director Kegan Clark said.