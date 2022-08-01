Diablo Immortal player spends $100k on game, now can't find anyone suitable to matchmake with

A Diablo Immortal player has splashed a huge amount of cash on their character in Blizzard's divisive new game.

However, as a result, their matchmaking record is now "so high" they "literally can't get a battleground".

Watch on YouTube Evil is everywhere in Diablo Immortal's launch trailer.

Content creator jtisallbusiness is now debating an attempt to get a refund for their spending - which they claim to be "around $100k" - from Blizzard.

In a video, the streamer even admitted they are considering calling in lawyers to help with their rather unique situation.

"I can't do things that I spent money on this character to do, and I have no time frame of when things are going to actually be fixed, or even know if things are going to be fixed because I am the only player in the entire world with this problem," they said.

Jtisallbusiness stated they previously tried to contact Blizzard directly through forums and Twitter about their predicament. The reply they got from the company said that it was "aware of the issue". However, nothing has changed for jtisallbusiness since then.

Last month, Blizzard boss Mike Ybarra defended the controversial microtransactions found in Diablo Immortal.

At this time, Ybarra stated that the "vast majority" of players were not spending any money within the game.

"The philosophy was always to lead with great gameplay and make sure that hundreds of millions of people can go through the whole campaign without any costs. From that standpoint, I feel really good about it as an introduction to Diablo," he said.

Meanwhile, the game's developers are currently battling an XP bug which it is claimed has cost players "millions" of lost experience points.