Destiny 2 Season of the Wish roadmap, Season 22 end date

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish is officially coming - though a bit later than originally planned.

This will be the 22nd and possibly final Destiny 2 season, as it is expected to last until we enter the Final Shape expansion. That's when seasonal model will end, giving way to new 'episodes' instead.

Based on previous years we can expect some seasonal events in the form of The Dawning beginning in late December, and the Guardian Games in the spring.There is also a long list of of updates, content drops, and changes that will shake things up quite a bit.

Here's everything we know about the Season of the Wish in Destiny 2, including when it will release, and what's new.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What's happenning in the Season of the Wish The Season of the Witch has ended with some pretty major reveals that should give a pretty clear idea what the Season of the Wish is all about. Spoilers ahead for the Season of the Wish. If you haven't finished yet you may want to skip ahead to the next section. Completing the Seasonal story The Bladed Path let's us see Savathun resurrected, then killed again. The lore books let us know that she was revived again, and she leaves Immaru, her Ghost, with the Guardians so that humanity has an insurance policy against her if need be. Completing her Imbaru Engine puzzles reveals her prize for the Guardian: an Ahamkara egg. These are powerful wish granting dragons, hunted to extinction by humanity. It was though that Riven was the last, but if the egg hatches that will no be the case. Finally, we see the Guardian make a realization in a cutscene, there's a pattern on Savathun's wings that bear a striking resemblance to the Wishing Wall in the Last Wish raid. Players have long ago deciphered 14 wishes, the 15th and final wish has always been missing. It seems the final gift of the Witch Queen is the missing wish. What does this mean? Given the title of the next season we can safely assume that the story will center around Ahamkara and whatever effects this final wish has. It's likely the wish itself will be what ultimately opens the Portal into the traveler, and allow Guardians to begin the final battle versus The Witness when The Final Shape begins.

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish roadmap The Season of the Wish roadmap for Destiny 2 includes: The Dawning The annual holiday event traditionally begins in the second week of December. If so we can expect to start baking treats to begin on December 12th, with special seasonal weapons, armor, cosmetic items, likely ending on January 2nd. Guardian Games The Destiny version of the Olympics, pitting each subclass in healthy competition with each other, happens in the spring. If previous years are any indication we can expect this ro start somewhere around the week of April 30th, and last until May 21st. Iron Banner Dates are still TBD, but we can safely assume the Iron Banner will return to deliver some PVP action on an approximately monthly basis during the Season of the Wish.

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish end date: When will the Season of the Wish end? The Season of the Wish was originally planned to run right up to the release of the The Final Shape expansion on February 27th, 2024. However, layoffs and a delay to the expansion has put all of that in question, and there is currently no confirmed end date for the Season of the Wish. The most likely scenario may be for the Season of the Wish to be extended, and last right up to new release date for The Final Shape. If that's the case, then we can expect the Season of the Wish to end on an unspefified date in June of 2024. Seasons begin and end with the weekly reset. That occurs every Tuesday at this time: UK: 6pm (BST)

Europe: 7pm (CEST)

East Coast US: 1pm (EDT)

West Coast US: 10am (PDT) Downtime begins 1 hour and 15 minutes before the above times - so 3:45pm UK or 8:45am PST - with the patch being pushed around when the weekly reset goes live. Once downloaded, you should be free to start playing. Here's a checklist of things to do before the new season arrives, including: Claiming any seasonal titles you have earned.

Reaching Legend rank in any matchmade activities, and redeeming their vendor specific rewards.

Redeeming any remaining season pass rewards on all classes.

Having some completed Bounties ready, as well as maxing out relevant materials and Glimmer, to give you a head start for the start of next season.