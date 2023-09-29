How to defeat Savanthun in this battle of wits.

The Imbaru Engine in Destiny 2 is a special area tied to Savathun, the Witch King.

This mysterious space in Destiny 2 exists as an area to test Guardians.

Those that are worthy will be given gifts from Savathun, and insight into the plans she left behind.

To help you out, we've went over how to solve the Imbaru Engine puzzles in Destiny 2 below.

How to access the Imbaru Engine in Destiny 2 The Imbaru Engine is a space important to Savathun, the Witch Queen. Here, anyone who falls victim to her machinations and schemes creates a tithe that increases her power. With her (apparent) demise in the Witch Queen expansion, it is now used as a testing ground for Guardians. This luminal space exists within her Altars of Summoning, and is first accessed as part of week 5 of the Bladed Path quest. Once the space is unlocked you can enter by opening the Director, navigating to the H.E.L.M. and selecting the Imbaru Engine location at the bottom.

How to solve the Imbaru Engine test of Cunning in Destiny 2 The first test within the Imbaru Engine is the Test of Cunning. This is a battle of wits against Savathun, sending you to open a series of chests, deciphering which hold treasure and which are deceptions. This begins on step 33 of the Bladed Path quest. First, visit the Lectern of Divination in the Athenaeum (accessed through the portal in the H.E.L.M.), and collect the minor arcana card 'A Gift of Cunning'. Next, enter the Imbaru Engine via the Director. Here you will see two chests. One will be the real one, the other a trap set by Savathun. The tell will be which is marked with this Hive Rune. Open the correct chest and a new group will spawn. Now track down the two chests marked with the symbol. Note that the Hive Runes won't always be in plain sight, you may need to climb or duck around surfaces to see find them. Once all of the correct chests from this phase have been found one more wave will spawn. Find the symbols once again, and open all of the correct chests. Once you've done so you will pass this test of Cunning, and be gifted loot and lore as a reward.

How to solve the Imbaru Engine test of Strength in Destiny 2 The Test of Strength begins with the minor arcana card 'A Gift of Strength'. However, unlike the previous step, the card won't just be given to you; it must be found. Launch the Savathun's Spire activity from the H.E.L.M. in the Director. Advance all the way portal puzzle near the end of the mission. Once you arrive in the final room of portals look at the wall near the rightmost portal. The card will be on the ground, ready to be picked up. Now enter the Imbaru Engine. You will ride a pair of lifts into the same room where the Test of Cunning took place. Complete the test of Cunning, then locate the door near where the first chests spawned. Interact with it and it will open, allowing you to ascend the Tower further. As you go, keep looking for doors that open when you approach. Avoid the some traps and you will reach a lift leading to a tall room with a series of arrows on the ground. There will be a glowing orb of light on the ground that you can interact with to start the test. A number of Hive enemies will spawn on each of the arrows. Your objective is to kill specific ones, in the right order. First you will need to know where to start. Walk up a small ramp and interact with the glowing sphere to gain Deepsight Vision. This will reveal white footprints leading to the first enemy. Take this out, and look to where the arrow points for your next target. Continue ahead following this pattern. If at any time you kill the wrong target a number of invincible Shriekers will kill you, and you'll have to start the puzzle again. Eventually you will be led into a smaller chamber. Here the pattern shifts. Kill the first enemy, but this time skip the next one, and take out the one after instead. Continue eliminating every second enemy in the chain ahead, and eventually a message will appear announcing "You have conjured war". This indicates you've passed the test of strength, and the mission will conclude.