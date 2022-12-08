Destiny 2 Rose god roll and drop location

Rose is a legendary hand cannon in Destiny 2, released exclusively a part of the Competitive Division in the Crucible following the release of Season of the Seraph.

This is a 140 round-per-minute (RPM) kinetic hand cannon, an archetype often considered one of the the overall best, or meta, in the game.

This page will detail how to get Rose in Destiny 2, and what Rose god roll you should be aiming for.

On this page:

