Destiny 2 Pre Astyanax IV god roll and drop location

Pre Astyanax IV is a legendary bow in Destiny 2 that debuted during the Season of the Witch.

This Combat Bow does Solar Damage, making it particularly effective against enemies matching that shield time, like the Hive Wizard in the Crota’s End raid.

This page will detail how to get Pre Astyanax IV in Destiny 2, and what to look for for a Pre Astyanax IV God Roll.

How to get Pre Astyanax IV in Destiny 2 Pre Astyanax IV is one of the Nightfall Weapons. Earning this bow is a combination of scheduling and luck. Every week a different weapon is featured in the Nightfall Weapon rotation. Running the Nightfall while a weapon is active is the only way to have a chance at earning one. You can run the Nightfall multiple times to earn it. You can also increase the difficulty of the Nightfall to raise the odds of the featured weapon dropping. Completing a Grandmaster difficulty Nightfall can also drop an adept version, which has an additional mod slot and slightly better stats.