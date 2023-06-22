Destiny 2 BrayTech Osprey god roll and drop location

BrayTech Osprey is a legendary rocket launcher in Destiny 2. This was originally added during the Warmind expansion era, near the beginning of Destiny 2, and has returned for the Season of the Deep.

This is a high-impact rocket launcher, designed to cause significant damage to individual targets.

This page will detail how to get BrayTech Osprey in Destiny 2, and what makes for a BrayTech Osprey god roll.

How to get BrayTech Osprey in Destiny 2 BrayTech Osprey is a Nightfall Weapon. Initially, it comes exclusively from completing the Nightfall strike, but only when it is the featured gun in the weekly Nightfall rotation. Completing the Nightfall while BrayTech Osprey is up gives you a chance at earning the weapon, but not a guarantee. It all comes down to luck with the drop rates. Successful Nightfalls at higher difficulties come with increased odds of the weapon being rewarded at the end. Completions at Grandmaster difficulty can also drop an adept version of BratTech Osprey. This will have slightly higher specs, and can be fitted with adept mods. After you collect a BrayTech Osprey the first time it will be unlocked for Focused Decoding. Now you will be able to spend Glimmer and Legendary Shards to turn a Vanguard Engram into a BrayTech Osprey, giving you more shots at the perks you want.