Destiny 2 BrayTech Osprey god roll and drop location
Unleash the explosive power of the void!
BrayTech Osprey is a legendary rocket launcher in Destiny 2. This was originally added during the Warmind expansion era, near the beginning of Destiny 2, and has returned for the Season of the Deep.
This is a high-impact rocket launcher, designed to cause significant damage to individual targets.
This page will detail how to get BrayTech Osprey in Destiny 2, and what makes for a BrayTech Osprey god roll.
On this page:
How to get BrayTech Osprey in Destiny 2
BrayTech Osprey is a Nightfall Weapon. Initially, it comes exclusively from completing the Nightfall strike, but only when it is the featured gun in the weekly Nightfall rotation.
Completing the Nightfall while BrayTech Osprey is up gives you a chance at earning the weapon, but not a guarantee. It all comes down to luck with the drop rates. Successful Nightfalls at higher difficulties come with increased odds of the weapon being rewarded at the end. Completions at Grandmaster difficulty can also drop an adept version of BratTech Osprey. This will have slightly higher specs, and can be fitted with adept mods.
After you collect a BrayTech Osprey the first time it will be unlocked for Focused Decoding. Now you will be able to spend Glimmer and Legendary Shards to turn a Vanguard Engram into a BrayTech Osprey, giving you more shots at the perks you want.
The Season of the Deep is here alongside the Into the Depths quest. You can know go fishing too! Don't forget to keep an eye on the Lost Sector and King's Fall challenge rotation schedule!
BrayTech Osprey god roll recommendation in Destiny 2
BrayTech Osprey is less about crowd control, more about making one target very, very dead. The perfect BrayTech Osprey, or 'god roll', is all about hitting hard, and can work wonders if used in conjunction with a void subclass.
Here is our recommended BrayTech Osprey god roll in Destiny 2:
- Quick Launch
- High-Velocity Rounds
- Cluster Bombs
- Frenzy
- Stunning Recovery
Quick Launch has an easy job: increase velocity, which translates directly into impact damage. The extra handling is nice, but it’s all about damage.
Speaking of velocity, High-Velocity Rounds! There are actually 2 perks that add +10 to velocity, but this comes with a boost to reload speed, allowing you to fire your next rocket quicker for even more damage.
Auto-Loading Holster would not be a bad option, but Cluster Bombs are too good to pass up. This adds a cluster of bombs (shocker!) after a rocket explodes. Each bomb detonates for additional damage. This can help clear groups, but excels around large targets like bosses, who take damage from the entire cluster.
Frenzy on rockets is wonderful. Once you are in combat for 12 seconds damage will be buffed, handling will be increased, and reload speed will be boosted. If you are lighting up a boss then you will surely have been in combat for that long. It’s free buffs!
Stunning Recovery is one of two selectable Origin Traits. None of the options are exceptional, but Stunning Recovery is great in certain situations. With it, stunning a Champion will partially refill your magazine, boost recovery, and trigger health regeneration. It’s very situational, but fighting Champions is exactly the sort of situation where it is nice to have an edge.
As per usual, once you have your preferred roll, be sure to upgrade it to a Masterwork to give it a stat boost, ability to generate Orbs on multi-kills, and add the option of a kill tracker!