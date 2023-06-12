Desperados 3 dev's pirate strategy adventure Shadow Gambit out in August

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, the fantastical stealth-strategy pirate adventure from Desperados 3 and Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun studio Mimimi Games, is launching for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on 17th August.

Shadow Gambit's top-down tactical action - which should be immediately familiar to fans of Mimimi Games' previous titles - unfolds in a "dynamic, immersive sandbox" given an instantly appealing pirate fantasy twist. It sees players climbing board their living ghost ship, The Red Marley, to explore the Caribbean in an alternative version of the Golden Age of Piracy.

As they set out in search of the legendary Captain Mordechai's lost treasure, with the Inquisition of the Burning Maiden in pursuit, they'll gradually acquire a crew of cursed pirates with supernatural powers that can be assembled into teams for use in missions around the world.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew - Release Date Trailer

Missions and islands can be tackled in any order players choose and there's added freedom in that entry and exit points on each island can be established ahead of time for greater strategic control. Additionally, the quicksave and quickload rhythm of Mimimi's earlier games has now been incorporated directly into play: The Red Marley can manipulate time, meaning players can pause the action to consider their strategic choices, queue up multiple character actions, or capture a memory that can instantly be returned to if plans go awry.

As a pirate-loving Mimimi fan, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew has been on by Radar of Excitement ever since its announcement back in January, and for equally excited onlookers, Mimimi has announced players will be able to get an early taste of the game courtesy of a playable demo during the Steam Next Fest, running from 19th-26th June.