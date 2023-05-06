Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew warns players about a phishing campaign for a beta that doesn't exist

Mimimi Games – the studio behind stealth-strategy: zombie pirate adventure Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew – is warning players of a phishing campaign that's tempting them to sign up for a beta code that doesn't exist.

The studio states that by using a website that "looks identical" to the real one and using a "very similar domain", scammers have fooled players into signing up to the bogus site to download a fake beta.

Watch on YouTube Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew - First Gameplay Trailer.

"Mimimi Games is currently being targeted by a phishing campaign," the studio explains. "Someone is sending out suspicious e-mails with a link to a website that looks identical to the real Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew website and is using a very similar domain, claiming there’s a free Beta download available.

"This email is not from us! There is no beta version of the game available!" the team stresses. "The real domain is shadowgambit.com - we never use another domain for this game!"

As Matt explained to us when the game was announced, Shadow Gambit, which unfolds in an alternative Golden Age of Piracy, sees players setting sail across the Caribbean in a living ghost ship known as The Red Marley.

It's a top-down tactical adventure set in a "dynamic, immersive sandbox", with players able to freely choose the islands they visit and the missions they tackle from their hub-like ship. Entry and exit points on islands can be established ahead of time, and different crew mates can be taken into battle, depending how players want to approach the challenges ahead.