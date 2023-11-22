Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew developer announces final ever release

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew developer Mimimi Games has announced it'll release two DLC expansions for the supernatural stealth tactics game on 6th December.

The DLCs will mark the final release from Mimimi before it closes as it announced back in August. At the time, studio co-founders Dominik Abé and Johannes Roth revealed it was working on a "big content drop" for Shadow Gambit, which we know now is in the form of two expansion.

Each expansion will include a new playable character with unique abilities, a new island to explore, and a story campaign told across six new missions. The new characters can be used in most of the main game's missions and aren't limited to the DLC missions, Mimimi stated.

The two expansions promise to flesh out an already impressive game, which Matt awarded four out of five stars in his Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew review, calling it a product of "joyous mastery of a very particular form".

Abé and Roth attributed the decision to shut Mimimi to the "heavy personal toll" game development has taken on them and their families. Mimimi's games, including Shadow Tactics and Desperados 3, will remain on sale once the studio has closed.

Mimimi has not released more details or prices of the DLCs for Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew prices yet.