Cyberpunk 2077's next patch promises fix for PlayStation 5 save corruption issue
And it's coming "soon".
CD Projekt has detailed Cyberpunk 2077's first patch since the sci-fi RPG's big 2.0 update, promising, among other things, a fix for a save corruption issue affecting PlayStation 5 players.
As per the developer's newly shared pre-release patch highlights, update 2.01 should stop instances of corrupt saves on PS5 by increasing the maximum save file size limit. CD Projekt warns this won't fix saves impacted before the update, but advises affected players to keep a working save - by resaving it as a manual save - until 2.01 arrives.
Elsewhere in the update, CD Projekt is promising performance improvements on both PC and consoles, particularly in the Dogtown area, as well as a range of more specific fixes, included one especially specific issue that would see V sinking through the elevator floor and plummeting to their doom when attempting to reach the 42nd floor in Cyberpunk 2077's The Heist mission - but only in instances of low FPS.
A full list of announced fixes and improvements can be found below, but CD Projekt stresses these are just "highlights" of the issues being addressed in update 2.01 and that full details will be included shared closer to release. Exactly when that will be is unclear; currently, the developer is only saying the update will launch for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC "soon".
Cyberpunk 2077's update 2.01 highlights:
- The distorted effect caused by selecting a specific dialogue option when talking to Johnny at the end of Automatic Love will no longer persist on the screen.
- V will no longer die in The Heist by falling through the elevator when riding to the 42nd floor with low FPS.
- Fixed an issue where the UI could show controller inputs when playing with keyboard and mouse.
- Made it possible to properly switch to arms cyberware by cycling through weapons.
- Gig: Breaking News will be properly triggered after approaching the quest area.
- Vehicle radio volume will be adjusted so it's not too quiet when compared to other sounds in the game.
- Addressed the issue of corrupted saves on PlayStation by increasing the maximum save file size limit. Note: this won't fix the saves corrupted before the update. If you're experiencing the issue, keep a working save (e.g. resave it as manual save) till 2.01 arrives.
- Performance improvements for both PC and consoles, especially in the Dogtown area.