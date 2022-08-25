Crypt of the NecroDancer gets standalone rhythm game spin-off

Crypt of the NecroDancer is getting a new standalone rhythm game spin-off.

Last month developer Brace Yourself Games updated its game for the first time in five years and teased that something new was on the way.

And now we know: Rift of the NecroDancer, available to wishlist now on Steam.

"The NecroDancer's back in a brand new rhythm game spinoff, featuring a whole new look, modern setting, and soundtrack!" reads a tweet from the developer.

"Help Cadence rhythmically repair rifts and fight foes via a variety of new game modes!"

Rift Mode is a battle to close the rift and defeat emerging monsters.

That appears to include Guitar Hero-style rhythm gameplay, as well as other minigames and boss battles.

It will also include a brand new soundtrack from Danny Baranowsky and others.

Crypt of the NecroDancer received high praise on its release and was followed up by Zelda spin-off Cadence of Hyrule, which received an Essential from Donlan in his review.

"It's an authentic banger, frankly - a Zelda game to be savoured. It's surprising and strange and funny and sad and thrilling. And when it's over, the game that lives on in your memory really feels like Zelda," he said.

Rift of the NecroDancer should be one to keep an eye on then.