Crypt of the NecroDancer receives first update in five years

Rhythmic dungeon crawler Crypt of the NecroDancer has received its first update on Steam in five years.

A new blog post provides a comprehensive list of the quality of life improvements made for version 3.0.0, including Steam Deck support and a level editor.

Most excitingly, it seems even more is on the way from the team at Brace Yourself Games.

Watch on YouTube Crypt of the Necrodancer trailer.

"You might be saying, 'Brace Yourself Games, it's been 5 years. Why are you updating now?'" reads the blog post.

"Well, let's just say this is a precursor to something bigger coming your way, and we want to make sure that we address some of the community's most significant feedback before we get there."

No Beat Mode has been added for any character; you can now save and quit anytime; load times have been reduced; controller support has been improved; and the game is compatible with the Steam Deck.

Custom music has also been overhauled, with more audio file formats supported and the ability to save multiple playlists and switch between them.

Co-operative play has been improved with a new dynamic view scaling for local sessions, while independent per-player beatmaps have been added meaning each player tracks their own rhythm.

Also added are an updated replay system, tweaked leaderboards and speedrun timer, plus more quality of life updates and crash fixes.

Lastly, the game has received better modding capabilities and a custom level editor. Read all the details in the blog post.

Crypt of the NecroDancer first released on Steam in 2015 - it's currently available in the sale for just £2.19 (until 7th July).