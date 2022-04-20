Crusader Kings 3 sets its sights on Spain and Portugal in new Fate of Iberia DLC

Crusader Kings 3 sets its sights on Spain and Portugal in new Fate of Iberia DLCArriving at the end of May.
Paradox Interactive's acclaimed Medieval grand strategy game Crusader Kings 3 is setting its sights on Spain and Portugal for its next DLC, the Fate of Iberia Flavour Pack, which arrives on 31st May alongside a big free update for all players.
Core to the DLC - which aims to give players the opportunity to "truly decide the fate of the [Iberian] peninsula, either by reenacting history or creating an alternative that pleases you more" - is a new system that Paradox is referring to as the Struggle, said to highlight the "unique historical circumstances that typify regions that have been centres of conflict" and "create new opportunities and add constraints" for players in the Iberian peninsula.
Fate of Iberia will include an updated map for the region - refining the county and duchy divisions, as well as cultures and faiths - alongside new events (some specific to Iberia and others adding variety for all players), new Urbane and Coterie Legacy tracks, new Cultural Traditions, plus new friend interactions and duels.
There's also new art - covering the likes of hair, beard styles, clothing, units, and backgrounds reflecting the Iberian cultures of the Medieval era - plus new music, with Paradox saying it'll share more specifics on all the above in the coming weeks.
Fate of Iberia - which is included in Crusader Kings 3's season pass or available separately for £5.19/€6.99/$6.99 USD - will launch alongside a free update for all players. This brings a new faction type, Heads of Faith that can be shared by different religions, vassal contracts for clans, and a new 867 bookmark featuring a revamped Iberian cast and various playable vassals.
