Crusader Kings 3 gets the travel bug in new Tours and Tournaments expansion

Acclaimed grand strategy game Crusader Kings 3 is nipping outside for a bit of excitement in its next major expansion, Tours and Tournaments, which launches this spring.

As its name suggests, Tours and Tournaments has something of a focus on outdoor pursuits, and will, for intsance, let players host grand demonstrations of feats of arms around the map - an activity that'll attract nearby nobles and wandering knights, and potentially boost social standing or military prowess along the way.

Players' best knights can also be honoured with special titles and accolades that grant bonuses to both them and the armies they lead.

And if that's all a bit too sword-wavy for your refined tastes, Tours and Tournaments also introduces the option to host elaborate wedding ceremonies that have the capacity to boost political standing as players suck up to the in-laws, cater to vassals, and flex their power.

Over on the Tours side of things, the expansion lets players plot a trip around their realm, gifting or extorting their vassals along the way. And for those with a more adventurous spirit, the new travel system makes it possible to plan elaborate routes around the globe in order to undertake activities in exotic locales. You might choose to brave dangerous climes, for instance, or more civilised lands, to go it alone or with an entourage to impress.

Finally, developer Paradox makes mention of new armour designs from across the centuries in Tours and Tournaments - integrated with the new Tournament and Accolade systems - and a range of new Western European clothing options, reflecting how fashions changed and evolved between the time of the Carolignians and the end of the medieval era.

Crusader Kings 3's Tours and Tournaments expansion launches some time this "spring" and arrives alongside a free update for all players. This introduces an overhauled Activity menu - bringing new interactions for the likes of pilgrimages, feasts and hunts, and regency relations management - plus major changes to vassal relations and domain management.