Crusader Kings 3's Tours and Tournaments expansion gets May release date

Paradox Interactive's acclaimed grand strategy game Crusader Kings 3 is ready to hit the road, with its Tours and Tournaments expansion now confirmed to be launching on 11th May.

Tours and Tournaments - Crusader Kings 3's second major expansion, following last year's Royal Court - has something of an outdoor theme. Those "tours", for instance, arrive as part of a new travel system, giving players the tools to plot either a modest trip - perhaps navigating their realm, gifting or extorting their vassals along the way - or a far more elaborate globe-trotting jaunt, whether that be through dangerous or civilised lands, alone or with an entourage.

Tournaments, meanwhile, can be hosted around the map, their demonstrations of combat drawing nearby nobles and wandering knights, and potentially boosting players' social standing or military prowess. Additionally, players' best knights can be honoured with special titles and accolades granting bonuses to both them and the armies they lead.

Crusader Kings 3: Tours & Tournaments release date trailer.

For something a little less bloodthirsty, Tours and Tournaments also introduces the ability to host grand wedding ceremonies that have the capacity to boost political standing.

Crusader Kings 3's Tours and Tournaments expansion - which also features new armour designs from across the centuries and new Western European clothing options, reflecting changing fashion between the time of the Carolignians and the end of the medieval era - will cost £24.99/€29.99/$29.99 USD when it launches on 11th May.

The expansion's new travel system also lets you plot a route for your wedding procession.

It'll form the first part of Crusader Kings 3's second "chapter" of content, with three more packs to follow. Wards and Wardens will deepen the game's systems around raising and educating children, while Legacy of Persia introduces new mechanics for Clan government rulers, and expands on the Islamic and Zoroastrian religions dominant in medieval Persia.

Finally, there's Elegance of the Empire - exclusive to Crusader Kings 3's Chapter 2 bundle (£29.50/€34.99/$34.99) - bringing new robes, dresses, crowns, and "other regalia" inspire by 11th century rulers Emperor Henry II and Empress Cunigunde of the Holy Roman Empire.

Ahead of all that, Paradox is releasing a free update for all players on 11th May, coinciding with Tours and Tournaments' arrival. This adds an overhauled Activity menu - bringing new interactions for the likes of pilgrimages, feasts and hunts, and regency relations management - plus major changes to vassal relations and domain management.