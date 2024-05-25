Today’s Connections hint and answer on 26th May for 350

We're just one day to start a new week and to start it in the right way, here's the Connections answer for today, 26th May.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Related to cooking.

- Related to cooking. Green - Different styles of borders.

- Different styles of borders. Blue - Expressions for putting things on a place.

- Expressions for putting things on a place. Purple - Think about the sound of letter.

Pot belongs in the Yellow group, Fringe in Green, and Place in Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 26th May Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Ruffle Pan Tease Wise Lay Trim Kettle Set Fringe Place Geez Pot Put Seize Griddle Frill

Connections answer for 26th May Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Found on a Stove Top - Griddle, Kettle, Pan, Pot.

Ornamental Border - Frill, Fringe, Ruffle, Trim.

Deposit, With "Down" - Lay, Place, Put, Set.

Words That Sounds Like Plural Letters - Geez, Seize, Tease, Wise. For the first time in some time, the Yellow group was the easiest one for me to find. All I had to do was to identify objects found in a kitchen and put them together. On the other hand, finding a second group took longer than I expected. Eventually, I put Lay, Place, Put and Set together. Now, the Purple group was my third group but I could only find it because I put together words I considered having similar sounds. With this one complete, I selected the remaining words to form the Green group.