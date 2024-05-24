Today’s Connections hint and answer on 25th May for 349

It's finally Saturday and even on a busy weekend, there is always time for sorting-word puzzles. To make things easier, we're here to help with the Connections answer for today, 25th May.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Different ways of making propaganda.

- Different ways of making propaganda. Green - Regarding starting things.

- Regarding starting things. Blue - The same as assisting someone or something.

- The same as assisting someone or something. Purple - Think about pronouns.

Sign belongs in the Yellow group, Maiden in Green, and Endorse in Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 25th May Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Initial Here Wee Theme Endorse Maiden Premier Champion Sign Support Banner Use First Poster Back Billboard

Connections answer for 25th May Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Advertising Format - Banner, Billboard, Poster, Sign.

Inaugural - First, Initial, Maiden, Premier.

Advocate For - Back, Champion, Endorse, Support.

Pronoun Plus "E" - Here, Theme, Use, Wee Although unexpected, the first group I got right this time was the Purple one. After saying Wee out loud, I thought it could have something to do with the pronoun. Then, I just started looking for words that looked like pronouns. The second group I found was the Yellow one, an easy one once you think about Billboard, Poster, and Sign. The Blue and Green groups came right after. Regardless of what the colors say, I think that this time, the Blue was easier to figure out than the Green. Champion, Endorse and Support are strong words and easy to identify their correlation.