Eaton Corvinus says: This is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime event! 😜Yes only once in our lifetimes will we be able to watch a Nintendo Direct live on February 8th 2023. Make the most of it people!
Come watch tonight's Nintendo Direct with us
Live from 10pm GMT.Live
Happy Nintendo day! Tonight's the big one - or at least it really should be - in which the veil will be properly lifted from the next big Zelda and we finally learn more about Tears of the Kingdom. Or maybe we're just going to get a 40 minute deep dive into Bayonetta Origins. Who knows?
That's part of the excitement of a Nintendo Direct, where we're all hoping for news on Pikmin 4, the long-awaited ports of Metroid Prime and the belated release of Advance Wars and maybe even an F-Zero reboot thrown in for good measure. How much of that happens remains to be seen, so join us from 10pm GMT as we brace for disappointment.
Apart from the Vitality Sensor, ofc.
SomethingOriginal says: Even if it’s just more on TotK I’d be happy, but have a wierd feeling this one will throw up something interesting. Maybe Switch Pro? Or Metroid news? Either way see you all here later : )Calling it now - there will be no new hardware shown tonight.
ThatThereTim says: Martin, what biscuits will you go get at break time? When Oli runs these it was usually a twix.Screw biscuits, it's 10pm - maybe a bowl of nuts to go with a bottle of red wine?
Banksy122 says: Still got some Metroid Prime HD hopium if anyone wants someI overdosed on this myself a while ago. Nasty stuff, won't be doing it again (but please, please, please can I be playing Metroid Prime on my Switch in bed later tonight?)
I have no idea what kind of logic that would adhere to, mind.
teddy1590 says: I expect nothing, yet still expect to be disappointed. Gave up hope of Twilight Princess & Windwaker re-releases.I'd love for those ports to appear now, but also I imagine they'll be full-price and maybe Nintendo wants us to save our money for Tears of the Kingdom?
Apologies for some slight funkiness with the comments being slow to appear - if you've posted already in this thread your comments should now appear instantly.
Oh and also I'll be driiiiiiiiinking. Because what's the point of doing one of these at 10pm if I'm not.
I've got some adulting to do, but I'll be back online and posting from around 9.30pm.
I hope you'll understand if I'm not manning the liveblog for the entirety of those five hours, mind.
neddie says: Only 6 more hours to go! xDJUST FIVE HOURS LEFT NOW!
Ooh you're keen aren't you?
