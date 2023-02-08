Come watch tonight's Nintendo Direct with us

Happy Nintendo day! Tonight's the big one - or at least it really should be - in which the veil will be properly lifted from the next big Zelda and we finally learn more about Tears of the Kingdom. Or maybe we're just going to get a 40 minute deep dive into Bayonetta Origins. Who knows?

There's no shortage of games waiting to be dropped - Silksong! Advance Wars! Metroid Prime! - so here's hoping we might have something new to play on Switch by the end of the evening.

That's part of the excitement of a Nintendo Direct, where we're all hoping for news on Pikmin 4, the long-awaited ports of Metroid Prime and the belated release of Advance Wars and maybe even an F-Zero reboot thrown in for good measure. How much of that happens remains to be seen, so join us from 10pm GMT as we brace for disappointment.