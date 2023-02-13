CD Projekt Red confirms it's "working to address" inclusion of realistic vaginas in The Witcher 3

CD Projekt Red is "working to address" the accidental inclusion of realistic vaginas in the updated The Witcher 3.

The recently released next-gen patch for the game includes realistic genitals for female monsters, which was not part of the original game, reported Kotaku.

CD Projekt Red has since confirmed to Eurogamer the accidental inclusion stems from the use of mods from the community.

Watch on YouTube The Witcher 3: PS5/Series X/S/PC Patch 4.01 Tested! Better RT Perf But Console 60FPS Suffers

"The next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt features several community-sourced mods not created by CD Projekt Red, on top of numerous enhancements created and implemented by the studio internally," said a spokesperson.

"Merging everything together was a complex process and the textures in question are an unintended result present in the release version. This is something we are working to address."

CDPR has also confirmed to Kotaku the visible labia and pubic hair textures will be removed "as these textures were not meant to be present in the release version of the game".

Of course, this isn't the first time full frontal nudity has been seen in a CDPR game - Cyberpunk 2077 includes genitals in its character creator.

Digital Foundry recently looked at The Witcher 3 next-gen patch 4.01 and its performance tweaks.