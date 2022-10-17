Capcom's next Resident Evil showcase airs this week with more on RE4 remake

Capcom has revealed it'll be airing the latest instalment of its occasional Resident Evil showcase series this Thursday, 20th October, with perhaps the most exciting promise being more news on its forthcoming Resident Evil 4 remake.

As detailed on Twitter, the publisher will be broadcasting its latest Resident Evil showcase via Twitch this Thursday, with proceedings set to get underway at 11pm UK time - which, if you're watching from the US, equates to 3pm PDT and 6pm EDT.

Capcom hasn't shared much in the way of specifics, only saying it'll be detailing the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - which arrives on 12th December, bundling together the base game and upcoming Winters Expansion DLC - as well as its Resident Evil 4 remake, and "more".

Resident Evil Village – Winters’ Expansion – TGS Trailer.

It has, of course, been a fair old while since we last saw the Resident Evil 4 remake; Capcom finally pulled back the curtain on its long-rumoured reworking of the 2005 horror masterpiece in June, sharing a brief teaser trailer and confirming a release date of 24th March on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and, as more recently announced, PS4 next year.

Hopefully, with that launch date inching ever nearer, Capcom is priming something a little more substantial for this week's livestream.