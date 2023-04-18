If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's free 7-day multiplayer trial starts tomorrow

Includes 10 maps and 12 modes.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Activision has announced a week-long Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 "free access" multiplayer trial across all platforms, featuring a selection of different maps and modes.

Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer trial kicks off tomorrow, 19th April, at 5pm BST in the UK/10am PT and runs until next Wednesday, 26th April. During that time, players will have access to 10 Modern Warfare 2 maps across 12 different modes.

Participants can sample Modern Warfare 2's 2v2 Gunfight mode, its larger-scale Ground War and Invasion battle modes, plus its 6v6 All or Nothing, Domination, Gun Game, Grind, Hardpoint, Infected, Kill Confirmed, One in the Chamber, and Team Deathmatch modes.

Modern Warfare 2's Season 3 content update launched last week.

In terms of maps, Gunfight will be playable across Alley, Blacksite, Exhibit, and Shipment, while the Santa Seña map is reserved for Ground War and Invasion modes. Dome, Farm 18, Himmelmat Expo, Pelayo’s Lighthouse, Shoot House, and Shipment maps will be playable across all other modes for the duration of the multiplayer trial.

Gunfight mode and Pelayo’s Lighthouse are two of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's most recent additions, having been added as part of last week's Season 3 content update.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch