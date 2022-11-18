If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 footstep volume quietly increased by up to 75%

Clown steps.
News by Ishraq Subhan Reporter
Published on

Call of Duty Modern Warfare's footstep volume has increased by up to 75 percent following the release of the Season One patch.

Among the many other major changes made to gameplay in Modern Warfare 2, audio design also got a major overhaul, and many players weren't happy.

In the beta, footsteps were incredibly loud, sometimes overwhelmingly so, that was it was hard to hear anything else.

This also made moving around stealthily or flanking almost impossible. Fans speculated that developer Infinity Ward made this choice to encourage "sentinel" gameplay (which is just a fancy way of saying camping).

Footsteps were then adjusted downwards with the game's release, but it appears the dials have gone up again.

That's the conclusion made by Call of Duty YouTuber TheXclusiveAce, who posted his initial analysis on Twitter.

As to why Infinity Ward made this change, the consensus among the community is that the developer is catering to new players who have downloaded the game for Warzone 2.0.

It looks to be another side effect of Warzone's integration to Modern Warfare 2's launcher.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has been nominated for Best Audio Design at The Game Awards.

Ishraq Subhan avatar

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think he’s really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

