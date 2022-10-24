If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Call of Duty fans praise realism of Modern Warfare 2's Amsterdam level

Canal believe it.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
Call of Duty Amsterdam level screenshot of canal

Fans have been praising the realism of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Amsterdam level.

Early in the game there's a particular level that takes place in the Dutch capital and players have taken to social media to praise its fidelity.

Some have even made videos comparing the game directly to real life.

Watch on YouTube
MWII 'Squad Up' | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Twitter user Juan Buis shared a clip of the level that soon went viral, praising its realism.

He also shared a video from Melih Korkmaz, who went to the same spot in the city to compare.

From the iconic brickwork and street layout to the building architecture, it's a particularly impressive recreation.

That said, Twitter user Keano Raubun has (sarcastically, of course) nitpicked on a few details.

This isn't the first time a real life city has been recreated in Call of Duty - the 2019 Modern Warfare included a level set in London's Piccadilly Circus.

In other Call of Duty news, the reboot's Captain Price voice actor Barry Sloane pushed for the character to be a Scouser.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch