Call of Duty fans praise realism of Modern Warfare 2's Amsterdam level

Fans have been praising the realism of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Amsterdam level.

Early in the game there's a particular level that takes place in the Dutch capital and players have taken to social media to praise its fidelity.

Some have even made videos comparing the game directly to real life.

Twitter user Juan Buis shared a clip of the level that soon went viral, praising its realism.

oh my god amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new call of duty — almost can't believe this is a video game pic.twitter.com/KVI9Ay5dIk — juan (@juanbuis) October 21, 2022

He also shared a video from Melih Korkmaz, who went to the same spot in the city to compare.

amazing — @korkmazmelih went to the same spot and recreated the video!



it's just stunning how much they managed to make the game look like real life 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ecKkJGtRFK — juan (@juanbuis) October 23, 2022

From the iconic brickwork and street layout to the building architecture, it's a particularly impressive recreation.

That said, Twitter user Keano Raubun has (sarcastically, of course) nitpicked on a few details.

Just saw the most jarring depiction of Dutch culture in a video game. @CallofDuty is a $30 billion franchise yet somehow cultural sensitivity remains an glaring issue.



A (spoilery) thread 🧵(1/9) pic.twitter.com/4O8SUZzeZR — Keano Raubun (@xArcky) October 21, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This isn't the first time a real life city has been recreated in Call of Duty - the 2019 Modern Warfare included a level set in London's Piccadilly Circus.

In other Call of Duty news, the reboot's Captain Price voice actor Barry Sloane pushed for the character to be a Scouser.