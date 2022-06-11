Bright Memory: Infinite also coming to PS5 and Switch

Bright Memory: Infinite is coming to new platforms - PlayStation 5 and Switch - as well as the previously confirmed Xbox Series X and S.

The "lightning-fast fusion of the FPS and action genre" had a starring role as one of the first games shown in the Xbox Series X gameplay debut back in 2020.

News of additional console platforms were confirmed at the Future Games Show - with the vague release window of "coming soon".

If you want to play it now, know that the FYQD-Studio game launched on PC last year - and was described as a "beautiful yet sometimes clunky romp" by our sister site RockPaperShotgun in its review.