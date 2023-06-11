🔴 LIVE NOW: Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct

Microsoft takes the stage tonight at 6pm UK

Brand new Avowed footage shown at Xbox Games Showcase

Three years after first reveal.

Avowed lead character with magical tome
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Brand new footage of fantasy game Avowed was shown at the Xbox Games Showcase.

From Obsidian, this is the first we've seen of the RPG set in the Pillars of Eternity world since its announcement in 2020.

Now we can finally see gameplay of its vibrant world and first-person magical combat. Check it out below.

Avowed - Official Gameplay Trailer

From shooting meteoric fireballs, to imbuing weapons with ice, and summoning black holes, there's certainly a variety of magical abilities with which to destroy skeletons, spiders, and other fantastical creatures.

It's all incredibly colourful and will have Obsidian's unique brand of humour.

Is there a reason to play this over Fable, shown at the start of the Showcase, or even Skyrim again? We'll have to wait to see.

Comments
