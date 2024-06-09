Avowed's new story trailer shows a three-way fight for The Living Lands, but still no firm release date

I feel like we've already got a pretty good idea of what Obsidian's upcoming RPG Avowed is all about by now. But just in case you needed a reminder, or wanted a closer look at its colourful fantasy landscape, tonight's Xbox Games Showcase brought us a new 'story trailer' for it. Have a watch below.

As per previous Avowed trailers, you play as an envoy of Aedyr sent to investigate a mysterious plague known as 'The Dream Scourge' that's spreading through the wild frontier of The Living Lands - an all-new region of the Pillars of Eternity world we haven't seen before.

But as the masked, flame-eyed knight in the trailer suggests, there's more going on with the Dream Scourge than meets the eye. They call it a "symptom of a deeper, more dangerous rot" in the land, and ask you to tame the chaos so that they might rise up and shape The Living Lands' future.

But then a third voice chimes in saying both your Aedyr homeland and the knight are deceiving you, and that in fact there's another, unseen dimension at play here, too. Embracing this side of the battle and becoming The Living Lands' protector is actually where your loyalties should lie, they say, but honestly, I wouldn't be surprised if all three of them were duping you in some respect. None of them seem particularly savoury or trustworthy if you ask me, but as the trailer implies, you will eventually have to pick a side and 'forge your destiny'.

Alas, if you were hoping for a concrete date on which to do so, you'll be disappointed. Avowed is still just dated for 2024 at the moment, though it will be coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S and Game Pass on day one when it does.