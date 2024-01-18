Obsidian's Avowed releases this autumn

Obsidian Entertainment has revealed its first-person RPG Avowed is set to release this autumn.

The launch window was announced during tonight's Xbox Developer Direct livestream, along with a short look at combat, quests, and the game's environments.

Players will be able to quickly switch between playstyles using custom loadouts, meaning you can quickly switch from a melee build to a ranged magic build in the middle of combat.

Avowed Gameplay Trailer

We also got a look at a sidequest found in a settlement called Shatterskarp, the third region players will explore during the game. You come across a group of dead soldiers and one of their allies called Nauki, who you can pass blame onto for the others' deaths or tell him it wasn't his fault.

Game director Carrie Patel said the studio embraces "moral nuance and grey areas", and the world will reflect the consequences of the choices players made during this sidequest and more.

Autumn 2024 is a more solid estimate of Avowed's release date, which was previously only confirmed as this year. Avowed is one we're excited for, as we're eager to see Obsidian's first big budget game under Microsoft, and it made our list of our most anticipated games of 2024.