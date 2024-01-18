Join us for the Xbox Developer Direct

We're going to get a look at some of Microsoft's big new Xbox games tonight, in a brand new Xbox Developer Direct. We've been promised a look at the new Indiana Jones game, Obsidian's new RPG Avowed, and Ninja Theory's Hellblade 2.

We'll be watching and covering it all live, from the moment it begins at 8pm UK time (GMT), to the moment it ends an hour later. And it'll be much more fun with your comments and reactions, so please join us in the comments below.

So, what exactly can we expect? Well, Indiana Jones developer MachineGames - the team behind the brilliant Wolfenstein games - will apparently show more than 10 minutes of the game, detailing how it's played, the story, the setting, and premiering a first trailer.

This will also be the first time we've properly delved into Obsidian's Avowed, the first-person RPG set in the Pillars of Eternity world. I'm fascinated to see what that world looks like from a different perspective - both literal and mechanical - and which familiar landmarks, and potentially characters, we might see.

Hellblade 2 developer Ninja Theory, meanwhile, will show some behind-the-scenes footage about how it is making the game, and I hope we also get a look at it in action. We're promised a better look at turn-based strategy game Ara: History Untold, too, which has strong Civilization roots.

There won't be any updates on Activision Blizzard games, by the way, after Microsoft's monstrous acquisition. Apparently news on those will come later in 2024. And that's it. Any surprises? We'll have to wait and see.