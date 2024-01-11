Fans believe they know what MachineGames' Indiana Jones game is called

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and The Fate of Atlantis. There are some great Indiana Jones titles out there. There is also Dial of Destiny, but this is not the time or place to discuss that particular release.

Now, the internet thinks it has worked out the title of MachineGames' upcoming Indiana Jones game. And it is... Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

This assumption comes from social media user @Kurakasis, who shared their discovery on X last night. The user revealed that Lucasfilm has been registering a number of domain names that are variations on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle over recent days.

These include indianajonesandthegreatcirclegame.com which, as Kurakasis notes, leaves little room to doubt that this is indeed the upcoming game's name. The company has also registered indianajones-and-the-great-circle.com, indianajonesandthegreatcircle.com and a number of others for different regions.

I might have found the official title of Bethesda's Indiana Jones game developed by MachineGames:



INDIANA JONES AND THE GREAT CIRCLE



Lucasfilm registered several domains on January 9th, 2024, with that title, such as:

This name, while still not officially announced by either MachineGames or Bethesda, also ties in with the short teaser for the studio's upcoming Indiana Jones game.

You may recall the game's reveal trailer panning over Indiana Jones' desk. Along with various scribbled notes, a mug of coffee, passport, maps and other standard adventure planning fare, the trailer also shows a book titled Ancient Circles. Presumably Indy is doing his research.

Screenshot from the intial teaser for MachineGames' Indiana Jones game showing the Ancient Circles book on Indy's desk. | Image credit: Bethesda

We can surely expect to hear more on the game's actual title next week, at the Xbox Developer Direct. Set to take place 18th January at 8pm UK time, the broadcast will give us our first look at MachineGames' Indiana Jones release.

The studio has said it will showcase more than "more than 10 minutes of game and developer insights", including the first gameplay trailer. Expect to hear details about when the game will be set, what its story will be about, and "how fans will actually play as Indy".

While little else is currently known about this upcoming Indiana Jones release, we do know when the game does arrive, it will be an Xbox and PC exclusive.