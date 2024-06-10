Obsidian accidentally reveals an Avowed release date, before deleting it

It looks like Avowed is aiming for a November release date.

In a short blog post shared by developer Obsidian last night, the upcoming RPG was listed as launching on 12th November. This came as a surprise to many, as there was no mention of this date during last night's Xbox showcase, where a new Avowed story trailer was debuted.

During the Xbox Showcase, Microsoft merely said the game was still on course to release at some point this year, with no further specifics. That was, until the developer shared a follow-up post on its website.

Perhaps realising its error (but not before the internet noticed), Obsidian has since amended its post, and scrubbed any mention of that November release date.

Obsidian's post once read: "The last few months at Obsidian Entertainment have been fast-paced and exciting. Since we saw you at the Xbox Developer Direct this past January, we've been busy with Avowed getting it ready for release on 12th November, 2024. Today, we're thrilled to have revealed our first-ever story trailer at Xbox Games Showcase 2024, and to talk with you more about what we've shared."

The post now reads very similarly, but with those all important dates removed: "The last few months at Obsidian Entertainment have been fast-paced and exciting. Since we saw you at the Xbox Developer Direct this past January, we've been busy with Avowed. Today, we're thrilled to have revealed our first-ever story trailer at Xbox Games Showcase 2024, and to talk with you more about what we've shared."

Xbox has made no mention on whether this release date for Avowed is accurate. Eurogamer has asked for further comment.

For more, our Chris sat down with Avowed's director Carrie Patel and art director Matt Hansen to find out more about what we can expect when the game releases later this year.